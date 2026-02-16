Cailin Russo Sets New EP and Tour Following HEATED RIVALRY Success

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Los Angeles-based artist and GRAMMY-nominated songwriter Cailin Russo has announced DON'T, a new EP due out March 11. The EP will serve as Russo's first new music since the runaway success of her single "Bad Things," which hit Spotify's Viral 50 Chart after it was featured during the climactic finale of HBO's Heated Rivalry.

Ahead of the EP, she has shared the new track "I Can't Help You Now," and has also announced a tour hitting major North American cities, detailed below. Tickets are available here.

Of the track, Russo says, "'I Can’t Help You Now' is a really universal experience about how we all reach our own breaking points and have to either remake our own mistakes or break the pattern and realize our worth. I’m not sure I’ve gotten there yet, but this experience is about self love, not ego."

With Heatest Rivalry, Russo has seen an influx of millions of new listeners (290% increase in total streams on Spotify, 279% increase on Apple, 1660% increase in Shazams, and millions of views on socials) appearances atop various charts (Spotify Viral 50, Billboard Emerging Artists, Shazam Most Viral), a grindr collab, and the attendant viral TikTok explanation.

She has performed at top festivals, including Lollapalooza and Reading & Leeds, and on tour with Shygirl and Madison Beer. In 2025, her song “Triple It” became a TikTok sensation, with the likes of Julia Fox, Ellie Goulding, and Suki Waterhouse all posting videos of themselves singing along. In 2021, she received a GRAMMY nomination as a co-writer on Kanye West and The Weeknd’s “Hurricane."

Tour Dates:

Toronto — March 11 — The Drake

New York — March 13 — Mercury Lounge

Chicago — March 15 — Subterranean

Seattle — March 17 — Barboza

Los Angeles — March 26 — Moroccan Lounge