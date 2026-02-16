AWKWARD SEX… AND THE CITY Returns To Friends And Lovers

AWKWARD SEX… AND THE CITY will return to Friends and Lovers in Brooklyn on Friday, February 27 at 8:00 p.m., with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. The show is hosted by Natalie Wall and combines comedy with conversations centered on sexuality and shared experiences.

The February lineup includes Emily Walsh, Amanda Melhuish, and additional performers. The event will be held at Friends and Lovers, located at 641 Classon Avenue in Brooklyn.

Tickets are $10 online and at the door.