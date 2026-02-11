Ghost Light Collective to Host SCRATCH NIGHT

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ghost Light Collective will present SCRATCH NIGHT, written and performed by members of the collective. The production will be presented at Pine Box Rock Shop (12 Grattan St, Brooklyn, NY 11206) on Thursday, February 26th at 6:30pm. The performance will run approximately 120 minutes.

Scratch Night is an electrifying evening of Original Theatre, storytelling, and comedy created by members of Ghost Light Collective with cameos by their mentors. Held at Pine Box Rock Shop in Brooklyn, the showcase offers artists a chance to share fresh, in-progress work in a vibrant, low-pressure setting. It's a space for risk-taking, collaboration, and community—where new voices are celebrated, seasoned artists lend their guidance, and audiences get a first look at bold, imaginative pieces before they fully take shape.

The creative team includes Isabella Gallegos and Jeremy Rishe.

Stacey Linnartz (Artistic Director) MFA, NYU Tisch Graduate Acting Program, is a professional actor, director, writer, and teaching artist. She is the Artistic Director and a Co-Founder of Kids Creative Collective, Inc. which brings tuition free theatre arts programming to under resourced schools and communities. Off Broadway: The Limits of Admiration (Teatro LATEA), Life Sucks (Theatre Row), Enemy of the People (Wheelhouse), Anxiety Yoga (The Misfits), Strange Bare Facts (Signature), God of Vengeance (The Barrow Group), The Snake and the Falcon (La Mama), Modotti (The Acorn/Theatre Row), Amendment 13 (Clubbed Thumb), Ghosting, Lost in Light (The Public Theatre), Heaven Can Wait (Actors Studio), Down The Road (ATA). Regional: Our Town (ATG), Shipwrecked! (Capital Rep), A Streetcar Named Desire, Uncle Vanya (New Harmony), Eclectic Society (Walnut Street), Romeo and Juliet, As You Like It (Smoky Mountain Shakespeare). London: Old Times, Sirocco (Royal Court). Film: Life to the Lees, The Last 48, The Weekend, Swinging In Between, Shallow Point, The First Born, Godzilla. Web: 51 and Done, Woman's Work, First World Problem, Couples, Dinner With Mom, 12 Months of June. Television: Gossip Girl, As The World Turns, Ed, Rescue Me, Thirdwatch. As an artist-activist Stacey has worked with Remember The Women Institute, Artists Rise Up NY, Words of Choice, Reproductive Freedom Arts and The International Human Rights Theatre Festival. Gerald and Iris Cantor Fellow, Lillian Hellman Award Recipient. StaceyLinnartz.com

Emory Kemph (Associate Artistic Director / Producer) is the Associate Artistic Director of the Ghost Light Collective. She is an event producer, director, performer, and writer based in NYC. Her work has been seen recently at the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where she directed, produced, and acted in the international premiere of BOMBSHELL. As the GLC Associate Artistic Director, she has produced a 48-Hour Play Festival, a 7-week Radio Play Project, and dozens of professional workshops and community events.

The Ghost Light Collective (GLC) is the arts service wing of NYC-based non-profit Kids Creative Collective, Inc. Initially created to serve alumni of KCC's programming, GLC now connects all early-career artists and entertainment professionals through tuition-free workshops and events focused on building practical skills and community.