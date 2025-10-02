DRUNK BLACK HISTORY: HALLOWEEN EDITION To Play Isola Brooklyn

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedian Brandon Collins (New York Comedy Festival) will host a special Halloween edition of his critically acclaimed show Drunk Black History at Isola Brooklyn (361 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211) on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the show beginning at 7 p.m.

The Halloween-themed event will feature costume prizes, a look at Black representation in horror films, and comedic deep-dives into the gothic side of Black history. Joining Collins onstage are Jatty Robinson (New York Comedy Festival), D. Woods (MTV), Christina Brown (Uncancel Culture), and additional guest performers.

Praised for blending entertainment and education, Drunk Black History brings together comedians, writers, and cultural commentators to present overlooked stories from Black history—while tipsy. Each performance offers sharp humor, unexpected perspectives, and surprising facts that highlight the impact of Black culture.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

About Drunk Black History

Drunk Black History is a live comedy series founded by Brandon Collins that humorously explores underrepresented Black historical figures and events. The show has been featured in the New York Comedy Festival and is widely recognized for its unique blend of comedy, storytelling, and cultural education.

About Isola Brooklyn

Isola Brooklyn is a multi-purpose music and entertainment venue in Williamsburg founded by comedian Hannibal Buress. Located in the historic former Knitting Factory building, the space hosts a range of performances across comedy, music, and culture.