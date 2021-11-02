Chaka Khan, Will Smith with Spike Lee & More to be Presented at Kings Theatre in November

Kings Theatre will present a variety of shows this month in Brooklyn, NY. Upcoming events include Will Smith: An Evening of Stories with Friends - moderated by Spike Lee, MasterChef Live!, Detox Unit and more. Tickets for all events are on sale now and available for purchase at www.kingstheatre.com/tickets/buy-tickets/.

On Sunday, November 7th Kings Theatre will welcome ten-time GRAMMY award winner and certified legend of funk, soul and R&B, Chaka Khan with special guest Leela James at 7:00PM (doors at 5:30PM). On Tuesday, November 9th actor Will Smith will bring his book tour Will Smith: An Evening of Stories with Friends to the Theatre, presented with Greenlight Bookstore, to chat about his upcoming memoir Will, with Academy Award® Winner Spike Lee moderating. The event will start at 8:00PM (doors at 6:30PM). To kick off the holidays, A Drag Queen Christmas, hosted by queens Trinity The Tuck and Peppermint, will take the stage on Saturday, November 13th at 8:00PM (doors at 6:30PM). The following day, Sunday, November 14th, Kings Theatre will host MasterChef Live! at 6:00PM (doors at 4:30PM). This high-energy, interactive stage production brings the culinary hit TV shows MasterChef & MasterChef Junior directly to fans and foodies alike.

Friday, November 26 sees the return of Detox Unit to NYC, along with Resonant Language, Navigatorz, Schmoop, and McNulty at 8:00PM (doors at 6:30PM). Saturday, November 27 hails the return of Jade Cicada (and first performance since the pandemic started) to NYC, along with Mickman, Keota, Smigonaut, and Malakai at 8:00PM (doors at 6:30PM).

By attending an event at Kings Theatre, all patrons are acknowledging their consent to, and agree to abide by, the safety precautions that have been adopted.

As public health conditions and the State's guidance for performing arts and live entertainment change, the theatre will remain flexible and adapt to applicable health protocols, such as face coverings, health screening, enhanced air filtration and ventilation, and rigorous cleaning and disinfection.

All patrons 12 and older are required to show proof they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine authorized for emergency use by the FDA or WHO. Patrons are required to present an ID matching the name on their vaccination documentation. Acceptable methods for providing proof of COVID-19 vaccination are:

Excelsior Pass

NYC COVID Safe App

CDC Vaccination Card

NYC Vaccination Record

Children under the age of 12 who are not yet able to be vaccinated may attend performances when accompanied by a vaccinated adult.

All patrons are required to wear acceptable face coverings at all times inside the venue, except when actively consuming food or beverages. Acceptable face coverings do not include bandanas, gaiters, or any face mask with a vent. Venue management reserves discretion over determining whether a face covering is acceptable. Three-ply face coverings will be made available for patrons that do not arrive at the venue with an acceptable face covering.

Please direct any questions to kingsinfo@theambassadors.com.