THE SAD TRUTH ABOUT COUNTRY SONGS and More Set for brooklynONE 2026 MainStage Season

brooklynONE productions has unveiled its 2026 Mainstage Season, marking the company's 20th anniversary with an ambitious lineup of contemporary plays that reflect its Brooklyn roots.

Founded in 2006, brooklynONE productions has grown from a scrappy Brooklyn-based ensemble into a multifaceted producing organization known for intimate, actor-driven storytelling and an ever-expanding slate of programming. The 2026 season honors that evolution while looking firmly ahead, featuring new works, iconic voices, and a milestone premiere for the company.

The 2026 Mainstage Season includes:

• NEW LOVE by Adam Szymkowicz (March)

• SAVAGE IN LIMBO by John Patrick Shanley (Late Spring)

• KING KIRBY by Crystal Skillman and Fred Van Lente (End of Summer)

• THE SAD TRUTH ABOUT COUNTRY SONGS by Stephen Gracia (Fall)

The season is anchored by The Sad Truth About Country Songs, the first fully produced full-length play by Stephen Gracia, who serves as brooklynONE's Playwright in Residence and Playwright Liaison, and is also the playwright for the theatre collective and bkONE-based group Dialogue With Three Chords. While Gracia's work has been developed through readings and workshops over the years, this production represents a major milestone in brooklynONE's long-term commitment to artist development and sustained collaboration.

Deeply rooted in Brooklyn, brooklynONE productions has consistently balanced professional mainstage work with robust community engagement. In addition to its mainstage season, the company will roll out extensive secondary programming throughout 2026, including Shakespeare productions, visual art shows, special events, staged readings, and additional announcements still to come.

As brooklynONE enters its third decade, the company continues to expand its reach while remaining grounded in its founding values: collaboration, accessibility, and storytelling that puts people first.

Full performance dates, casting announcements, and additional programming details will be announced in the coming months.