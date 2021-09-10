Center For Performance Research Announces 2021 Fall Season

Center for Performance Research, which supports the development of new work in contemporary dance and performance, has announced its 2021 Fall Season of public programs and residencies. Holding both in-person and virtual events, CPR will open its doors in Williamsburg, Brooklyn for live, in-person performances for the first time since March 2020.

The 2021 Fall Season will feature new work in development by CPR 2021 Artists-in-Residence Lu Yim and Nami Yamamoto; a film exploring childhood memories and audio description by Christopher "Unpezverde" Núñez; a co-presentation with ISSUE Project Room; partnerships with Wendy's Subway and FAILSPACE; provocations from JJJJJerome Ellis and benedict nguya??n in Performance Philosophy Reading Group; and programs revisited after being canceled in 2020, including an Open Studios curated by Tatyana Tenenbaum, and the return of CPR's bi-annual festival Fall Movement. CPR continues its residency programs through the fall with the 2021 Artists-in-Residence, and a week-long Technical Residency with interdisciplinary artist and writer Ni'Ja Whitson.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome audiences and live performance back to CPR this fall," says Alexandra Rosenberg, CPR's Executive Director, "and to facilitate that important exchange between artist and viewer. This season we are celebrating the spaces that artists need to thrive - offering opportunities to solicit critical feedback, return to ideas that have been put on hold, engage in dialogue, and gather as a community. With our programs this fall, CPR is proud to continue to create the conditions for experimentation, risk, failure, questioning, and dreaming, and to invite new audiences and new ideas through collaborations with artists, organizations, and collectives."

All 2021 Fall Season programs are free or have sliding-scale ticketing with a free option, and in-person programming will also be live-streamed, thanks to CPR's new suite of filming equipment and streaming technology purchased with a grant from the Howard Gilman Foundation, providing multiple points of access for audiences to experience new work at CPR.

CPR is committed to the health and safety of its visitors, artists, and staff. In accordance with the NYC mandate, CPR will require documentation of full vaccination against Covid-19 (at least 14 days after the final dose) to attend in-person programming at CPR. While no formal restrictions are in place at this time, CPR may also require masks or social distancing at its discretion.

CPR's 2021 Fall Season is organized by Alexandra Rosenberg, Executive Director and Remi Harris, Programs Manager, with support from Ben Demarest, Production and Facilities Manager.