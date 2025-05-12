Brave New World Rep Brings Eugene O'Neill'S MOON FOR THE MISBEGOTTEN To Park Slope This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Brave New World Repertory Theatre is presenting Eugene O'Neill's A Moon for the Misbegotten for eight immersive outdoor performances using the exteriors of two historic Brooklyn houses as backdrop. Performances are set for May 17-18, May 24-25 at The Old Stone House in Park Slope, and June 15-16, June 22 at Wyckoff House Museum in East Flatbush (full details below).

Two time-specific performances that begin at 4am and end at sunrise, echoing the action of the play itself, sold out immediately. Tickets for the remaining performances are still available. (Review Tickets Available)

"O'Neill is widely regarded as America's greatest playwright and the Father of Off-Broadway theatre," says Claire Beckman, cofounder and producing artistic director of Brave New World Rep. "We are thrilled to offer Brooklynites the unique opportunity to experience his work in a historic setting, outdoors and under the stars. With top-tier actors like Erin Treadway, whom the New Yorker magazine recently called a 'stunning talent,' this event promises to be an unforgettable celebration of O'Neill's legacy."

In his life, Eugene O'Neill won four Pulitzer Prizes and became the only American dramatist to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature. His groundbreaking works transformed American theater by introducing psychological depth, poetic dialogue, and authentic American characters to the stage. Personal struggles with alcoholism, family dysfunction, and depression informed his most powerful works, including "Long Day's Journey into Night" and "A Moon for the Misbegotten," both considered autobiographical masterpieces.

Beckman says, “The play, set more than 100 years ago, resonates right now with themes of loneliness, class warfare, and the absence of any social safety net. Welcome back to America in 1922 – pre-FDR's New Deal, Civil Rights and Women's movements, and Roe v Wade. We all need some affordable escape that isn't on our screens. So, we invite the audience to come spend a night with strangers and make a connection through the poetry of Eugene O'Neill.”

Eugene O'Neill's

A MOON FOR THE MISBEGOTTEN

Directed by Claire Beckman

The Old Stone House, Park Slope:

336 3rd Street (between 4th and 5th Avenues)

Sat, May 17 at 4:00 am – Preview/SOLD OUT

Sun, May 18 at 7:00 pm – Opening Night

Sat, May 24 at 4:00 am/SOLD OUT

Sun, May 25 at 7:00 pm

Wyckoff House Museum, East Flatbush:

5816 Clarendon Road

Sun, Jun 15 at 7:00 pm

Mon, Jun 16 at 7:00 pm

Sun, Jun 22at 3:00 pm

Sun, Jun 22 at 7:00 pm

Tickets here

General Admission - $35

Under 25 - $25

Cast

* member of AEA

Alex Dmitriev* (Phil Hogan)

John Edmond Morgan* (James Tyrone)

Christopher Sears* (Mike Hogan/T. Stedman Harder/guitarist)

Erin Treadway* (Josie Hogan)

Creative/Crew

Claire Beckman, director

Celeste Muniz* associate producer

Emely Zepeda* production stage manager

Lighting Design by Piper Phillips, lighting design

Costume Design by Martina Nevermann, costume design

Sound Design by Leegrid Stevens, sound design

WEATHER POLICY: TENTS will be used to cover the audience in the event of sprinkles or light rain. If the play is to be cancelled because of severe weather events you will be notified by email no later than 8-12 hours before the performance, and given the option to change your reservation to another performance or get a refund.

REVIEW TIX/PR Contact: Carol Klenfner, carol@klenfner.com﻿

About Brave New World Repertory Theatre

For the past 22 years, BNW Rep, a 501c3 not-for-profit, has carved out a site-specific niche presenting re-envisioned classics and works by Brooklyn playwrights. Recent productions include Leni's Last Lament and two by Arthur Miller: the acclaimed 2023 American premiere of his never-produced-screenplay The Hook, adapted for the stage by Ron Hutchinson, and A View From the Bridge in 2019 and 2018 both at the Waterfront Barge Museum in Red Hook. Other notable productions include The Plantation, Claire Beckman's bold adaptation of Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard, a post-Civil War story set after emancipation but before the onset of Jim Crow. This immersive production was performed in The Commanding Officer's House on Governors Island, in 2017. Elmer Rice's Street Scene, performed for free, and named #23 of top 25 Stage Plays of 2013 by L Magazine, closed off a street in Park Slope, using a tenement building and adjacent street as the stage. BNW Rep earned its reputation for delivering unexpectedly immersive works to diverse communities all around Brooklyn, beginning with a now legendary 2005 production of To Kill a Mockingbird, presented on six front porches and sidewalks of a tree lined Ditmas Park street.

Comments

Best Original Score - Live Standings Will Aronson, Hue Park - Maybe Happy Ending - 25% David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson , Zoe Roberts - Operation Mincemeat - 22% Julia Mattison, Noel Carey - Death Becomes Her - 18% Vote Now!