Bluebird Theatre Company Launches New Community Event Series: Bluebird Salon

Join Bluebird Theatre Company for the first Bluebird Salon script reading showcase at Young Ethel's, located just south of Park Slope, Brooklyn.

Feb. 22, 2023  

A salon was a gathering place for individuals to discuss ideas (sala or salone is Italian for a reception hall or living room). Those people were typically creative types- authors, actors, artists. These gatherings gained popularity in the 16th century Italian Renaissance and grew in renown towards the 17th century French Enlightenment.
And now they're being held monthly in Brooklyn, New York, by Bluebird Theatre Company.
www.bluebirdtheatre.org/salon

Join Bluebird Theatre Company for the first Bluebird Salon script reading showcase at Young Ethel's, located just south of Park Slope, Brooklyn. Hear talented actors bring to life a selection of exciting new scripts, all while enjoying a drink or two in a relaxed, elevated dive bar setting. The event will provide a diverse range of voices and styles, giving audiences a chance to discover new and exciting work, supporting local writers through raw, intimate performances. End the event by forging connections with Bluebird Salon attendees, reflecting on the pieces presented and making new friends in the creative community.

Hosted by Gracie Rittenberg. Free to attend. No reservation needed. See you there! 21+

The lineup:
A Big Fight by Gracie Rittenberg
Without Appetite by Megan Quick
My Absolutely Favorite Barbershop by Brandon Rumaker
+ a WILDCARD script to be revealed on the night!

To be part of the lineup at a future Bluebird Salon, email info@bluebirdtheatre.org




