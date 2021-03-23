Barbara Bullard to Host Conversation With Ambassador Anwarul K. Chowdhury On World Healing Day

President of the iconic Shirley Chisholm Cultural Institute, Producer and Inclusion Strategist, Barbara Bullard, has debuted as author inviting readers on an exploration of the human spirit during COVID-19.

The book, "RE LEASE + BE COME" (published by Balboa Press) has quotes of healing, and perseverance from renowned leaders from the globe: United Nations Ambassador Anwarul K. Chowdhury, Sanskrit Professor Nadine L. Berardi, Parsons School of Design Faculty Nick Dawes, Chief Priest of Sivananda Yoga Ranch Shri Sankaran Namboodiripad, Founding Partner of SPREAD Design + Learning, Sonia Manchanda with artwork by Multimedia and Commercial Artist Al Johnson.

It tells a universal story of letting go, receiving and healing. "RE LEASE + BE COME" seeks to restore the integrity of the human spirit through art, words, and resources for healing emotional wounds.

RE LEASE + BE COME offers an opportunity to connect with leaders from many walks of life locally, nationally, and globally, to hear from brilliant minds around the world that are fighting for social justice and inclusivity through art, design, and policy and to understand the commonality within our quest for healthy living and to obtain resources to support individual and communal needs.

While the consciousness of community at risk during COVID-19 and racism is being declared a health crisis, RE LEASE + BE COME has been sought after by art advocates, creators, and policymakers. Release and Become has been presented to the entire 100 plus staff and executive team at BRIC Arts Media (bricartsmedia.org) in Brooklyn for their internal staff meeting, guiding them into a brief meditation. Also, the author has presented healing and social justice conversations to the global fashion brand, DL1961. Understanding the importance of art, design, healing, and community, Spread Design and Consulting (India) Pvt. Ltd., a transdisciplinary design firm inclusive of new technology and media will be sharing the book globally.

Millions of people have lost their jobs and suffered financial and food insecurity due to this pandemic. People working on the frontlines are concerned for safety and those in health care put their lives on the line daily. A third of U.S. employees are now working from any space they can find in their homes. These conditions are causing undue stress resulting in chronic stress. Release + Become, the book and initiatives are providing support in relieving emotional fatigue at these unprecedented challenges. There is an urgency in combatting a burnout epidemic.

An excerpt is taken from Ambassador Anwarul Chowdhury's RE LEASE + BE COME message reads:

I believe this book offers a significant opportunity to stimulate global consciousness and to serve as a stepping-stone into the next realms of human evolution. I am encouraged that this publication will be made available to galleries, holistic centers, and integrative social media campaigns.

An excerpt is taken from Ambassador Anwarul Chowdhury's message for the United Nation's International Women's Day (IWD 2021):

Women are almost twice as likely to become unemployed during the Covid-19 crisis, and trends indicate that the pandemic will vastly increase the poverty rate amongst women. In the US, female workforce is now the lowest since 1988. Latino, Asian and black women are worst affected in that order.

UN's theme for the Day is "Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world". It asserts that "We need women's representation that reflects all women and girls in all their diversity and abilities, and across all cultural, social, economic and political situations. This is the only way we will get real societal change that incorporates women in decision-making as equals and benefits us all."

The statement on Women's Contribution to Culture of Peace issued during the Beijing Conference concluded by reaffirming that "Only together, women and men in parity and partnership, can we overcome obstacles and inertia, silence and frustration and ensure the insight, political will, creative thinking and concrete actions needed for a global transition from the culture of violence to the culture of peace." As Malala said aptly, "We realize the importance of our voice when we are silenced."

We need to understand that "Feminism isn't about making women strong. Women are already strong. It's about changing the way the world perceives that strength." Feminism is a smart policy which includes whole populations, uses all potential and leaves no one behind. I am proud to be a feminist ... all of us need to be. That is how we make our planet a better place to live for all."

RE LEASE + BE COME Conversations with Ambassador Anwarul K. Chowdhury

World Healing Day

Saturday, April 24, 9am est/ 6:30pm ist

To RSVP: https://www.b-bullard.com/events