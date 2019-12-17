BROOKLYN COMES ALIVE Announces New Date & Venue For 2020

Brooklyn Comes Alive announces a highly-anticipated return for 2020, with the latest installment moving to a new home and taking place on a new date. Brooklyn Comes Alive returns Saturday, March 21st, 2020 at Bushwick's multi-stage venue, Avant Gardner.



With two stages in one facility and a greatly increased capacity, Brooklyn Comes Alive will grow into a new format while still delivering the incredible musicianship, special collaborations, and unique musical experiences for which it is known. On Saturday, March 21st, Avant Gardner will transform into an indoor music festival for a one-day music marathon inspired largely by the vibrant musical communities of New Orleans and Brooklyn. Instead of walking outdoors between venues, attendees can conveniently move between Avant Gardner's two indoor stages-the Great Hall and Kings Hall-eliminating the hassle of re-entry from the experience.



Past editions of Brooklyn Comes Alive have featured an exciting mix of musical fireworks including tributes to the Allman Brothers Band, Steely Dan, Prince, Herbie Hancock, J Dilla, Earth, Wind & Fire, Jamiroquai, and more; unique new combo groups like Breaking Biscuits (The Disco Biscuits and Break Science) and the All Brothers Band (Oteil Burbridge, Kofi Burbridge, Neal Evans, and Alan Evans); once-in-a-lifetime, all-star collabs such as Cory Henry, Scott Metzger, Skerik, Nikki Glaspie, and MonoNeon; the debuts of projects such as Matador! Soul Sounds and Rooster Conspiracy (Eric Krasno, Reed Mathis, Todd Stoops, and Jay Lane); and special sets by legendary artists such as John Scofield and Jon Cleary.



A limited quantity of blind faith tickets are on sale now: brooklyncomesalive.com. More information, including an early 2020 lineup announcement and official on sale details, will be shared on the festival's official website and Facebook Event Page.

Brooklyn Comes Alive has announced its return in 2020! The beloved all-day music marathon is back for its fifth edition and will take place on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the versatile multi-stage complex Avant Gardner.Having previously taken place at Williamsburg venues such as Brooklyn Bowl, Music Hall of Williamsburg, Rough Trade, and Schimanski, Brooklyn Comes Alive is moving to Avant Gardner, an 80,000 square foot facility that occupies an entire city block in Brooklyn's Bushwick neighborhood. Avant Gardner is the home to two indoor stages-the Great Hall and Kings Hall-which is where Brooklyn Comes Alive will take place, continuing its tradition as an indoor music festival.





Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You