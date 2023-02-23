Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BAMkids Presents The U.S. Premiere Of Vaivén Circo's ESENCIAL

A relaxed performance will take place on Sun, Mar 26 at 2pm for neurodiverse audience members.

Feb. 23, 2023  
BAMkids Presents The U.S. Premiere Of Vaivén Circo's ESENCIAL

A spectacular combination of storytelling and circus skills will delight kids and families when acclaimed Spanish cirque company Vaivén Circo returns to BAM for the United States premiere of Esencial. BAMkids will present the new circus show on March 25 and 26, with a relaxed performance on Sunday, May 26 at 2pm. Watch in awe as a dazzling spectacle of acrobatics, balancing, and juggling flashes before your eyes during this BAMkids program.

This dazzling performance is based on the concept of transitions. Together five friends creatively dream up new structures and locations to play, risk, and adventure in. Esencial is a staging of Waldorf's Rainbow," a toy for children with arches and pillars, with a scenography of changing architecture and poetic tints. Audiences witness the changing and inventive architecture in the same way as a human being who always wants to evolve. 

After traveling across Europe and participating in the most significant festivals around the world, the Spanish company presents its third creation for the first time in the United States and in a return presentation at BAM following the success of Do Not Disturb in 2017. Directed by Vaivén Circo and Javi Parra. In collaboration with Jokin Oregui. Featuring Manolo Carambolas, Raquel Pretel / Celia Sako, Chema Martín, Irene de Paz, and Miguel Moreno "Bolo." Musical composition by Iván Monje.

Vaivén Circo was created in 2008 by Raquel Pretel Ferrándiz and Miguel Moreno (Bolo) while working with the Catalan company "Els Comediants." Vaivén Circo was born, merging Ferrándiz's dance and Moreno's circus artistry backgrounds. The company produced four shows that have played at major festivals around the world- La Felicidad en un Dos por Dos, Cayuco, Do Not Disturb, and Des-Habitat.

To better support the needs and enjoyment of neurodiverse audience members, the Mar 26 (2pm) performance of Esencial will be a relaxed performance. Modifications will include enhancing multi-sensory elements of the show, eliminating blackouts and sudden theatrical cues, maintaining moderate house lighting through the performance, lowering the overall volume of sound elements, allowing for audience vocalization and movement, and allowing for patron exits and entrances whenever needed.

Esencial runs March 25 and 26 at the BAM Fisher Fishman Space. All show tickets are general admission at $18 and are available at BAM.org/kids.




