BAM to Present Tribute to Cicely Tyson

This February, BAM will pay tribute to groundbreaking actress Cicely Tyson, who passed away in 2021 and left behind a formidable legacy and a 60-year career that included several Emmys, a Tony Award, an honorary Oscar, and a Presidential Medal of Freedom. The series includes a week-long run of The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman (John Korty, Feb 4-10) along with a selection of films highlighting Tyson's scene-stealing supporting performances.

The acclaimed 1974 drama The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman stars Tyson as Miss Pittman-following her from childhood during the Civil War through the struggles of the Civil Rights Movement-in a performance that earned Tyson her first Emmy Award. Originally released as a TV special, this is a rare opportunity to see the film in a theatrical setting.



The retrospective also features Tyson's Oscar-nominated performance in Sounder (Martin Ritt, 1972-Feb 5, 6 & 10); her rarely seen screen debut in Carib Gold (Harold Young, 1957-Feb 7); the road trip comedy Bustin' Loose (Oz Scott, 1981-Feb 6) starring Tyson and Richard Pryor; as well as Tyson's supporting performance in Bill Duke's Hoodlum (1997-Feb 8) as the Queen of Numbers; and in Outkast's Idlewild (Bryan Barber, 2006-Feb 9), featuring Tyson alongside André 3000 and Big Boi in this stylish cinematic musical experiment.

Film Descriptions:

The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman (1974) Dir. John Korty. With Cicely Tyson, Odetta, Richard Dysart. A rare theatrical screening of this poignant drama following one woman from a childhood during the Civil War to her activism during the Civil Rights Movement-a role that earned Tyson her first Emmy. 110min. DCP. Feb 4-10

Sounder (1972) Dir. Martin Ritt. With Paul Winfield, Cicely Tyson, Kevin Hooks. This heartfelt drama about a family of Black sharecroppers was heralded for its rich emotional storytelling and outstanding performances, earning an Oscar nomination for Tyson. 105min. DCP. Sat, Feb 5 at 7pm & Sun, Feb 6 at 7:45pm & Thu, Feb 10 at 7pm

Bustin' Loose (1981) Dir. Oz Scott. With Richard Pryor, Cicely Tyson, Robert Christian. Richard Pryor stars as a man on parole trying-and failing-to calmly escort a group of children and their attractive teacher (Tyson) across the country in this wacky 70s comedy, which only Pryor could pull off. 94min. 35mm. Sun, Feb 6 at 5:30pm

Carib Gold (1957) Dir. Harold Young. With Ethel Waters, Coley Wallace, Cicely Tysoon. Tyson's rarely seen screen debut is a story of sunken treasure, Voodoo, and betrayal, featuring a song from leading lady Ethel Waters. 77min. 35mm. Mon, Feb 7 at 7pm

Hoodlum (1997) Dir. Bill Duke. With Laurence Fishburne, Vanessa Williams, Cicely Tyson. Step into 1930s Harlem in this socially incisive crime thriller and period drama about the Mafia's attempt to take over the Black-run numbers game, featuring Tyson as the Queen of Numbers. 130min. 35mm. Tue, Feb 8 at 7pm

Idlewild (2006) Dir. Bryan Barber. With André Benjamin, Antwan A. Patton, Cicely Tyson. Outkast's André 3000 and Big Boi offer a strange and stylish cinematic musical experiment. 121min. DCP. Wed, Feb 9 at 7pm