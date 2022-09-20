Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BAM Presents A New Restoration Of Stanley Kwan's ROUGE, October 21-27 

This luscious cinematic gem pays homage to the Hong Kong director's beloved city with a sweeping ghost story.

Sep. 20, 2022  
From Oct 21 through 27 BAM presents a new restoration of Stanley Kwan's Rouge (1987). This luscious cinematic gem pays homage to the Hong Kong director's beloved city with a sweeping ghost story.

Hong Kong cinema icons Anita Mui and Leslie Cheung bring an androgenous allure to their roles as a courtesan and the son of a wealthy family. The couple fall in love in the opulent tea houses of the 1930s and seal their romance with a suicide pact. Fifty years later, in a very different Hong Kong, the courtesan's ghost appears to find out why her lover did not meet her in the afterlife. A reckoning of nostalgia and history, this sensuous story of what-might-have-been is a striking meditation on lost love and lost time. In Cantonese with English subtitles.

Additional information and tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2198061®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bam.org%2Ffilm%2F2022%2Frouge?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Since 1998 BAM Rose Cinemas has been Brooklyn's home for film. Combining new releases with year-round repertory and specialty programming, the mission of BAM Film is to present nimble, responsive, and engaged film programming that centers marginalized artists and challenges prevailing narratives. The program continues BAM's tradition of presenting bold and adventurous work from adventurous artists to adventurous audiences. The four screen venue hosts festivals of films from around the world, often with special appearances by directors, actors, and other guests. BAM has programmed major retrospectives of filmmakers like Spike Lee, Chantal Akerman, Marlon Riggs, Jonathan Demme, and Claire Denis. Since 2009 the program has also produced BAMcinemaFest, New York's home for vital new work in American independent film.


