Adult Film To Produce New Works From Eric Ratée and Roman D'Ambrosio For Fall Season

Both plays explore the intersection of art and commerce within the vibrant context of NYC art galleries.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

Adult Film will produce two new plays: "Daywork" by Eric Ratée and "Gallerina" by Roman D'Ambrosio. These productions are part of an exciting Fall season celebrating the inauguration of their black box theater nestled beneath Luv Story Bar in Bushwick/Ridgewood. Both plays explore the intersection of art and commerce within the vibrant context of NYC art galleries.

"DAYWORK" by Eric Ratée

Dates: October 4, 6, 10, 13, 15
Times: 7:30 PM
Tickets: $25 Per Person
Address: 894 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn, NY (lower level)

Directed by Anna Bikales, the "Daywork" cast includes Riel Macklem, Addie Guidry, Matt Street, Santiago Mallan, Tom Meglio, and Alex Arthur. This gripping narrative unfolds as Madeleine, eager to take over Juliette's role at the gallery, faces unexpected challenges when her new boyfriend pays a visit, unearthing old wounds. Tickets can be found here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/daywork-by-eric-ratee-tickets-717822786277?aff=oddtdtcreator

"GALLERINA" by Roman D'Ambrosio

Dates: October 3, 5, 8, 11, 14
Times: 7:30 PM
Tickets: $25 Per Person
Address: 894 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn, NY (lower level)

Following a successful run in the West Village, "Gallerina" returns to the stage. Directed by Terra Layne and starring Agnes Enkhtamir and Max Kantor, this play takes you on a journey as an art buyer enters a gallery in search of a painting for their enigmatic boss. Little do they know that in this gallery, art is not the sole commodity on display. Tickets can be found here: Click Here

Don't miss this opportunity to witness these two plays that delve into the heart of art, commerce, and human connection. Secure your tickets today.

For ticket reservations and additional information, please visit https://linktr.ee/adultfilm.nyc

Adult Film is an NYC collective of actors, writers, and directors, focusing on live theatrical performances, film screenings, filmmaking, and actor training. A film and theatre company that appreciates mess, ambiguity, bad behaviour, and the dark side...




