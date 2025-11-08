Brisbane ANNIE Announces Full Child Cast

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Producer John Frost for Crossroads Live announced the full child cast for the upcoming Brisbane production of Annie, opening at the Lyric Theatre, QPAC next month.

Three performers — Matilda Casey, Dakota Chanel and Isabella Hayden — will share the titular role of Annie.

Joining them, the other orphans will each be played by two performers sharing the roles. Stella Shiels-Winters and Kensi Simpson will play Pepper; Violet Knight and Aenorah Wallace will play Duffy; Jessica Kime and Aubrie Wildman will play Kate; Zara Boldery and Sienna Hannant will play Tessie; Tilly Love and Claire Taylor will play July; and Indigo Ohlin and Macy Salvana will play Molly.

Emily Birch, Dakota Bolt, Charlotte Edwards and Aneka Mitchell have been cast as Friday.

They will join the cast led by Anthony Warlow as Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks, the role which took him to Broadway, and Debora Krizak as Miss Hannigan. Mackenzie Dunn will play Lily St. Regis, Keanu Gonzalez will play “Rooster” Hannigan, and Amanda Lea LaVergne will play Grace Farrell.

The original Yellow Wiggle, Greg Page, plays President Franklin D. Roosevelt in his musical theatre debut.

The ensemble features Luke Alleva, Cameron Boxall, Tim Brown, Emily Casey, Nakita Clarke, Andrew Dunne, Sebastian Johnston, Anna Mallows, Chloë Marshall, Kristina McNamara, Tom New, Ryan Orphel, Madeline Pratt, Lisa Sontag, Suzanne Steele and Dean Vince.

“I’m extremely excited to announced this wonderfully talented group of young actresses who will be playing Annie and her orphan friends in Brisbane," said Frost. "They were chosen from hundreds of girls who registered for an audition, and all stood out as marvellous performers. ... This is a magnificent new production of Annie for a whole new generation. Line up now to buy your tickets to one of the most delightful and inspiring musicals of all time. Don’t wait until Tomorrow!"

Performances begin December 27, 2025, with the run ending January 31, 2026.