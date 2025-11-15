Christmas Celebrations Announced for BLUEY'S WORLD In Brisbane

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Brisbane Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brisbane & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bluey’s World Brisbane announced its Christmas celebrations for this year's holiday season.

Bluey’s house is ready for Verandah Santa’s big visit! Explore every corner as you hunt for Bingo’s favourite toy – Floppy – and discover delightful touches inspired by your favourite Christmas episodes.

The new and special offerings include a light and sound show featuring 35,500 shimmering pixels (daily at 6:30 p.m.), and regular live performers who will spread holiday joy with Bluey-themed Christmas songs.

There will be a seasonal pop-up shop on the outside deck for exclusive merchandise, and extended hours from November 15 through January 4.

"We’re thrilled to bring Christmas to Bluey’s World for the first time," said Andrew Kay, a Producer for Bluey’s World. "Families can step into a sparkling wonderland filled with lights, music, and surprises inspired by Bluey’s favourite holiday moments. It’s the perfect way to celebrate Christmas together."