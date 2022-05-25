BWW Previews: CONSERTANDO A BROADWAY Opens at Espaco Ao Cubo

Written and directed by Allan Oliver, the show tells the story of four young musical theater students who dream of stardom. Bringing themes such as racism, fatphobia and social prejudice, the saga of the protagonists takes place in the fight against unattainable standards and profiles imposed by the musical theater industry. After years of having their dreams explored and frustrated, they decide to travel to New York to try their big break and maybe fix Broadway!

The show has musical direction by Gabriel Fabbri and choreographic direction by Lucas Fernandes.







'The Four Musketeers' trying to conquer Broadway

photo by Débora Fecini

Direção: Allan Oliver

Direção Musical: Gabriel Fabri

Coreografia: Lucas Fernandes

Produção: Dagnus Produções

Elenco: Pietro Dal Monte, Yan Xavier, Júlia Blaz, Ana Flávia, Thais Tresoldi, Elli Gerbi, Rayza Diogo, Henry Cechini, Laura Macian, Rebeca Britto, Nicole Fischer, Carol Akemi, Gabriel Naoki, Giovanna Hernandes , Caroline Esteves e Elisa Nassif



SERVIÇO:



CONSERTANDO A BROADWAY

Quintas e sextas às 20:30

Sábado e domingo às 21:00

Local: Espaço ao Cubo - R. Brg. Galvão, 1010 - Barra Funda, São Paulo - SP

Classificação: Livre

Ingressos: Bilheteria Express