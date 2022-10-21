Zachariah Hickman Cuts The Lights At Club Passim Next Month

Turn off and tune in with Zachariah Hickman and friends during "The Power Outage Party". This is a unique concert tradition that features no mics, no sound system, and no lights- just a group of musicians playing an intimate concert. The event will take place at Hickman's home away from home, Club Passim, November 15-18 and feature different performances and special guests each night. Tickets are on sale now at passim.org.

Zachariah Hickman is a bassist, producer, and bandleader known for working with artists Josh Ritter, Ray Lamontagne, and Barnstar!. Hickman's breadth of influences includes jazz, Cajun, salsa, and classical which can be heard as undertones in his primarily Bluegrass sound. As a young adult Hickman established himself and a group of local Boston luminaries using his talent and sociability.

Hickman has held multiple career-shaping events at Club Passim, typically accompanied by a surprising number of co-conspirators. In addition to his Power Outage Party, Hickman has hosted a variety of Passim performances including concerts dubbed "Songs & Strings", "Let's Get Weird" and the "Bleep Year Show", an evening dedicated to songs that feature cursing (On Leap Day, of course). The Power Outage Party will feature the POP House Band (Violet Bell, Elizabeth Ziman, Lauren Balthrop, Mark Erelli, Jesse Dee, Dave Brophy, Dinty Child, Joe K. Walsh, Bad Donkey String Quartet, featuring Mina Kim and Annie Bartlett) and include unique special guests each night.

Nov 15: Mike Block

Nov 16: Celia Woodsmith

Nov 17: Rose Polenzani and Kip Drozek

Nov 18: Peter Mulvey and Colin McGovern

Watch a clip of Hickman's recent Passim performance here.

The Power Outage Party will take place on November 15-18 at Club Passim. Tickets are $30 ($28 for members) each night and available at www.clubpassim.org, by calling 617-492-7679 (9:30 AM - 5:00 PM, Monday - Friday) or at the Club Passim box office sixty minutes before the show begins. Club Passim is located in Harvard Square at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge, MA 02138. Patrons and staff must wear masks at Passim unless actively eating or drinking. Artists may remove masks when performing and will maintain a 6-ft distance from the audience.