ZUMIX presents Big Worlds - a live concert series focused on exploring different music genres and the worlds of culture surrounding them. As part of ZUMIX's work as a non-profit servicing Boston youth with free and subsidized music and creative technology programming and opportunities, the organization's community arts initiative is intended to bridge the gap between ZUMIX youth and Greater Boston music and arts professionals.

Each Big Worlds concert will feature live music performances from professional and youth musicians, local craft vendor pop-ups, art, food and drinks. The series draws 75-120 attendees per show for a meaningful and connective experience. Tickets will be available on Eventbrite and at the door.

The full lineup is as follows:

JAN 18 - Singer/Songwriter Night: Ali McGuirk, Alec Hutson, Laura Lopez, Johanna Affeln

FEB 15 - Experimental Jazz Night: Jaw Gems, Pangea, Jazz Ensemble

MAR 21 - Soul Night: Tim Hall, Rayel, DiverCity Band

APR 18 - World Music Night: Kotoko Brass, Dzidzor, African Drumming, Origination

The concert series will be broadcasted live on ZUMIX Radio 94.9FM and live video streamed by The Loop Lab, with performance lighting provided by Brighter Boston.





