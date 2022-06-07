YMCA Theatre Institute Brings MAMMA MIA! To Foxboro

The Hockomock Area YMCA Theatre Institute will present the hit-musical, Mamma Mia! ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father in this high energy jukebox musical.

The musical, performed by a cast of 25 local youth, will take place at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center/Orpheum Theatre Foxboro on June 17th at 7 PM and June 18th at 1 and 7 PM. Tickets are $10 for students and $14 for adults (additional processing fees apply) and can be purchased at www.orpheum.org. Remaining tickets will also be available at the door for an extra $2 per ticket. All seating is reserved.

Students have been rehearsing together since April, working hard to learn the complex choreography and vocals that comes with this iconic musical. "This show has been a dream of mine for so long and bringing such a fun story from the screen to the stage is truly a unique experience," says Catherine Middelmann who plays Tanya. "It's been a lot of work and also a lot of fun. When you love ABBA and theatre, how could you not have the time of your life combining both!"

"Mamma Mia! is a magical summer show that dancing queens of ALL ages can truly jive along to," says Michaela Olah, who serves as one of the production's dance captains. Audiences will delight in hearing their favorite songs including "Dancing Queen", "Super Trouper", "Take a Chance on Me", and more!

The cast of Mamma Mia! includes Samantha Baker (Plainville), Gwenne Balcius (Franklin), Hana Bower-Wickersham (Hanover), Ally Braude (Sharon), Olivia Devlin (Franklin), Savannah Devlin (Franklin), Brigid Gilberti (Franklin), Mary Hanley (Franklin), Emily Hathaway (Franklin), Anne Kane (Walpole), Michael Landy (Mansfield), Evan Madden (Franklin), Catherine Middelmann (Franklin), Savannah Nosek (Franklin), Michaela Olah (Franklin), Brody Phillips (Mansfield), Zoey Roth (Mansfield), Addie Ruter (Foxboro), Marissa Sabella (Mansfield), Gina Schratz (Franklin), Zachary Schreiber (Mansfield), Mallory Simpson (Bellingham), Jordan Tavares (Mansfield), Ilana Wulf (Sharon), and Madelyn Zimbalist (Sharon).

About Hockomock Area YMCA: Where Cause Meets Community. At the Hockomock Area YMCA, strengthening community is our cause. The Hockomock Area YMCA is an organization of men, women, and children sharing a commitment to nurture the potential of kids, promote healthy living, and foster a sense of social responsibility. Our YMCA is committed to partnering and collaborating with others to create and deliver lasting personal and social change in the 15 communities we are privileged to serve. The Hockomock Area YMCA is a not-for-profit charitable cause-driven organization with facilities in North Attleboro, Foxboro, Franklin, and Mansfield. For more information visit hockymca.org.