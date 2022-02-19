World-Premiere Tour of DREAMING ZENZILE Comes to Emerson Paramount Center

Dreaming Zenzile is a thrilling new musical based on the life and music of superstar Miriam Makeba, the legendary singer, songwriter, actress, United Nations goodwill ambassador, and civil rights activist. This world-premiere tour-written/performed by GRAMMYÂ®-nominated music sensation Somi and directed by award-winning artist Lileana Blain-Cruz-is an electrifying portrait of a revolutionary artist's singular voice and vision.

Championed by Harry Belafonte, Makeba's popularity in the U.S. exploded after becoming the first African to win a GRAMMY, appearing on the Ed Sullivan Show, and gracing the cover of Time magazine in 1967. Exiled from her South African homeland for standing against apartheid, her 1968 marriage to Stokely Carmichael resulted in a blacklisting also in the United States.

Somi Kakoma presents Makeba's life as a series of dream-like memories during what would be her final concert, delivering the performance of her life, raising both the conscience and consciousness of a people. This spiritual journey of reconciliation with the past lifts up Makeba's one-of-a-kind voice, art, and songs in this incredible, uplifting new musical.

Dreaming Zenzile is set to play at ArtsEmerson at the Emerson Paramount Center, 559 Washington St., Boston, MA 02111. For more information concerning the show and tickets, call 617.824.8400 or visit the website here.