Westfield Community Programming To Livestream Berkshire Theatre Critics Awards

Westfield Community Programming will livestream the 2024 Berkshire Theatre Critics Association's “Berkie” Awards, honoring the best of theatre in Western Massachusetts, Northern Connecticut, Southern Vermont, and upstate New York.

WCPC will produce a pre-show program at 6PM ET, when ArtsBeat TV/Radio producer/host Mark G. Auerbach interviews with nominees from the area theatres. At 7PM, The Berkies will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Pittsfield, MA.

According to Auerbach, who covers theatre and the other performing arts in the region, and who is a voting member of the Berkshire Theatre Critics Association, “Western New England is blessed to have a fine collection of regional theatres, who often produce world premieres and send other productions to major theatre centers, including Broadway. These theatres attract major talent from theatre centers nationally, and some of them have moved to the area on a permanent basis”.

To view a list of 2024 Berkshire Theatre Critics Association “Berkie” Award nominees: https://berkshireonstage.blog/2024/10/13/2024-berkshire-theatre-critics-award-nominations/

To livestream the preview show and awards ceremony: www.westfieldtv.org.

Westfield Community Programming, part of the City of Westfield, produces programs for Westfield Community Programming, 89.5fm/WSKB, Southwick Community TV and Agawam Media. Some of the programs currently airing are Michael Buster McMahon's That'll Learn You (MON at 8AM); Westfield on Weekend's WOW, It's Tuesday with Bob Plasse (6AM), Ken's Den with Ken Stomski (TUE at 8AM,, Wake Up Wednesday, with Tina Gorman (WED at 6AM) Harry Rock's Rock on Westfield (4th WED at 8AM) Auerbach's On The Mark TV/ Radio (WED at 9AM), Bobby G and Company(THU at 6AM), Westfield Technical Academy's Tiger Talk(THU at 8am), Superintendent's Spotlight with Stefan Czaporowski (THU at 8AM), ArtsBeat TV/Radio (FRI at 8AM), In The Zone with Coach Sutter(FRI at 9AM). Peter Cowles is the network's producer.

For information www.westfidfleldtv.org. Programs are cataloged on YouTube's WSKB Community Radio and Westfield Community Programming Channels

