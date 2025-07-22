W71 at Williamstown Theatre Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Over the last 70 years, emerging and professional artists have come together to create premier performances, intimate happenings and immersive experiences in and around the quintessential New England college town of Williamstown, Massachusetts Williamstown Theatre Festival (WTF) Alumni encompasses a who’s who list that includes Matthew Broderick, Bradley Cooper, Blythe Danner, Olympia Dukakis, Cynthia Erivo, Gwyneth Paltrow, Christopher Reeve, Ann Reinking, Uma Thurman, Sigourney Weaver and countless others. More than 75 works from the widely acclaimed organization have gone on to theatres and screens around the world. In 2002 WTF received a Tony Award for Excellence in Theatre. Over its seven-decade history WTF has become known as “a fertile, creative hothouse for writers, directors, actors, designers, and theatre professionals of all backgrounds”. In recent years, the festival dealt with challenges including and beyond the 2020 season being cancelled and moved to Audible in response to the pandemic, a 2021 union action, and the departure of Mandy Greenfield, who served as WTF's Artistic Director from 2014 – 2021.

The cast of Not About Nightingales

Photo by Maria Baranova

The Festival’s mission statement reads: “To expand theatre and its essential role in society through innovative collaboration that sparks connection and growth.” While many aspects of the festival proved to be very popular with the wide range of constituencies WTF has served over its first 70 years, a number of changes have been made in the lead up to season 71. These include a new management structure and team known as the Creative Collective – a group of multi-disciplinary guest curators who inform the programming of the Festival in collaboration with the Creative & Experience team. The Collective rotates every year, bringing new energy and uniquely bold thinking to the Festival each season. The celebrated playwright and visionary multi-hyphenate Jeremy O. Harris leads the W71-W73 Creative Collectives. Content of WTF presentations in the past have focused on a mix of classic theatrical productions as well as new works by emerging artists. Typically, WTF presented multiple productions, predominantly in two or three venues on the Williams College campus and the ’62 Center for Dance and Theatre and the nearby Clark Art Institute. The re-imagined festival is intended to focus more heavily on the F in WTF and serve as a Festival more in line with contemporary immersive festivals such as the Burning Man Festival in Nevada, known for its vibrant art installations, self-expression, and community-based ethos.

Inna Dukach in Vanessa

Photo by Maria Baranova

The 2025 Season aka “W71” runs July 10 – August 3. Individual programming events will fall into three categories including “Core Programs”, “Installations”, and “Pop-Ups”. Core Programs include eight fully produced shows at the center of the Festival that happen each weekend – three plays, an opera, an ice show, a dance performance, a genre bending musical, and a late-night variety series with rotating guest artists. Installations include two experiences to do on your own time, between performances – one in a gallery, and one through your own headphones. Pop-ups are planned and surprise events in Festival venues and around town (both Williamstown, and North Adams). Included are readings of new plays artist talks, community gatherings, live music, nature walks – and more. Attendees are encouraged to choose one of the Festival’s three weekends and immerse themselves in as many events as possible / desired. As part of the W71 experience, text messages will be sent with show information, special offerings, and invitations gather with fellow Passholders. Embracing and adopting the use of technology, along with content, seems to be one of the ways WTF seeks to expand audiences and attract new demographic segments. While complete and thorough analysis is yet to be completed, early indications are that the significant volume of changes, many of them conceived and developed over only the first six months of this year, is impressive and seems to be having the desired results.

Programming is scheduled Thursday through Sunday for each of three weekends July 17 - 20, July 24 - 27, and July 31- August 3. A preview week took place July 10 - 16. Core Programs will be presented each of the three weekends as follows:

CAMINO REAL Obie Award winning director, Dustin Wills brings (what New York Magazine calls) his “mad scientist zeal” back to Williamstown to reimagine this sprawling Tennessee Williams epic written in the lead up to the McCarthy trials – Saturdays at 1 and 7 pm, Sundays at 2pm.

The cast of Spirit of the People

Photo: Maria Baranova

SPIRIT OF THE PEOPLE In “one of the most hotly anticipated events in theatre” (GQ) visionary playwright Jeremy O. Harris returns with his first world premiere after his record-breaking SLAVE PLAY– Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays at 2 and 7pm.

NOT ABOUT NIGHTINGALES Tennessee Williams searing testament to what happens when we cage men, remove their humanity, and let them rot while the ‘outside world’ is run by rich, entitled gangsters – Thursdays at 2pm, Fridays at 2 and 7PM, Saturdays at 1 and 7pm, Sundays at 2pm.

The Cast of The Gig:

After Moise and the World of Reason

Photo by Maria Baranova

THE GIG: After Moise and the World of Reason based on the Tennessee Williams’ novel Moise and the World of Reason, an ice dance presentation – Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 5 and 9 pm.

VANESSA a reinvention of a classic Opera composed by Samuel Barber, with libretto by Gian Carlo Menotti, adapted by Jacob Ashworth newly arranged by Dan Schlosberg, and directed by R. B. Schlather – Thursdays at 7pm, Saturdays and Sundays at 6:30pm.

Monica Bill Barnes, Robbie Saenz de Viteri in

Many Happy Returns

Photo by Maria Baranova

MANY HAPPY RETURNS with movement and language, Monica Bill Barnes and Robbie Saenz de Viteri create a shared character, a woman in the middle of her life who moves with total clarity but can’t stop revealing the doubt she’s desperate to dance over. - Fridays at 11am (1st two weekends only), Saturdays at 10am and noon (weekend 3 only), Sundays at 11am.

THE THINGS AROUND US from acclaimed Seattle musician and writer Ahamefule J. Oluo this dark and humorous, uplifting and bleak deep and silly solo musical is about trying and failing to find order in chaos. – Thursdays at noon and 4pm, Fridays at 4pm.

Ahamefule J. Oluo in

The Things Around Us

Photo by Maria Baranova

LATE NIGHT AT THE ANNEX This isn’t your average show. No velvet ropes. No polite applause. Just late-night sweaty joy, and a room full of people ready to go, If you’re here you’re part of it. Each weekend features a series of late-night variety and performances. The “Rules of Engagement” are as follows: 1. Don’t be cool, 2. Participation beats perfection”, 3. Respect the known and Unknown, 4Don’t kill the vibe with small talk, 5. Phones down, hearts open, 5.5. You’re not the audience, you’re part of The Show – Fridays and Saturdays at 11pm.

The popular New Play Reading Series will continue with WHITE GIRLS GANG July 29 at 7pm and WORMS July 31 at 1:30pm. W71 will include one of the festival’s very popular Cabarets where the artists of the Festival come together for a casual evening of comedy, musical performances, and surprises. This will be a one-night-only event on the Mainstage July 28 at 7pm.

Due to scheduling conflicts, I was able to avail myself of only a small sampling of the W71 events during the first weekend of programming. We attended a performance of MANY HAPPY RETURNS at 11am and Tennessee Williams’ CAMINO REAL at 2pm. We had time between to enjoy lunch and a bit of shopping on Spring Street. The performances were very well done, a bit non-traditional, and without a doubt up to the long standing and well-established standards / expectations associated with the WTF. Bravo to all involved in the resurrection of this Phoenix from the Ashes. Although, admittedly once skeptical (I am a former New Yorker) I am happy to highly recommend immersion in the newly re-imagined Williamstown Theatre Festival. You will have to move quickly though as W71 runs only through August 3. That said, I am already looking forward to what W72 will bring us in the Summer of 2026.