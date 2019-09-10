Un-Common Theatre Awarded Prestigious 2019 Moss Hart Award

The Un-Common Theatre Company is thrilled to announce it has been awarded the 2019 Moss Hart Memorial Award in the Children and Youth Category by The New England Theatre Conference (NETC) for its Young Adult Company Production of RENT School Edition. The honor will be bestowed at the Annual Excellence in Theatre Awards in Nashua, NH in October.

The annual Moss Hart Memorial Award has a two-fold purpose: to honor the memory of Moss Hart, dramatist and director, for his wit and sensitivity, for his unconquerable enthusiasm for life and for his work in the theatre; and to recognize and encourage outstanding theatrical productions throughout New England of playscripts that present affirmative views of human courage and dignity, that have strong literary and artistic merit, and which in their productions, exemplify fresh, imaginative, creative treatment within the intent of the playwright. The New England Theatre Conference, in making the annual Moss Hart Memorial Award, seeks to encourage artistic growth and the highest standards of excellence in theatre.

"This is an incredible honor. Our cast and creative team worked hard to bring this show to life and to treat the story with the respect it deserves," said Matt Reingold, The Un-Common Theatre Company president. "It is truly humbling to receive this prestigious award."

The award-winning cast was guided by the production team of Director/Choreographer Meg Quin Dussault (Sharon, MA), Music/Orchestra Director, Trey Lindquist (Brockton, MA) and Assistant Choreographer Alex Sweeney (West Wareham, MA). This is Un-Common's third time winning the Award, winning once in 2007 for its production of RENT School Edition and again in 2011 for its Spring Production of Secret Garden.

The Un-Common Theatre Company is entering its 40th year of teaching kids life skills through the professional theatre experience. Un-Common provides aspiring young actors, singers, musicians, and technicians, an opportunity to work under the guidance of theater professionals and perform in professional theater houses. We seek to develop children's confidence, self-esteem, teamwork and effective life skills in an environment in which creativity and appropriate risk-taking are encouraged. For more information about The Un-Common Theatre Company, please head to www.uncommontheatre.org.





