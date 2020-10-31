Tom Rush, Noel Paul Stookey and Jonathan Edwards Perform Together for the First Time on Boch Center's Ghost Light Series

Broadcast will air November 6, 2020 at 7:30 PM on NECN.

Folk legends Tom Rush, Noel Paul Stookey and Jonathan Edwards will take the stage together for a special performance on the Boch Center's music television series The Ghost Light Series. This will be the first time the trio has ever performed together. The show will air Friday, November 6 at 7:30 PM on NECN.

Tom Rush is a gifted musician and performer, whose shows offer a musical celebration... a journey into the tradition and spectrum of what music has been, can be, and will become. His distinctive guitar style, wry humor and warm, expressive voice have made him both a legend and a lure to audiences around the world. His shows are filled with the rib-aching laughter of terrific storytelling, the sweet melancholy of ballads and the passion of gritty blues.

Rush's impact on the American music scene has been profound. He helped shape the folk revival in the '60s and the renaissance of the '80s and '90s, his music having left its stamp on generations of artists. James Taylor told Rolling Stone, "Tom was not only one of my early heroes, but also one of my main influences." Country music star Garth Brooks has credited Rush with being one of his top five musical influences.

Singer/songwriter Noel Paul Stookey has been altering both the musical and ethical landscape of this country and the world for decades - both as the "Paul" of the legendary Peter, Paul and Mary and as an independent musician who passionately believes in bringing the spiritual into the practice of daily life.

While acknowledging his history and the meaningful association with Peter and Mary - the trio perhaps best known for its blend of modern folk music and social activism, rallying support for safe energy, peace and civil rights at some of the most iconic events in our history-including the 1963 March on Washington with Martin Luther King, Noel Paul has stepped beyond the nostalgia of the folk era. His songs are funny, irreverently reverent, thoughtful, compassionately passionate. From the "Wedding Song" to "In These Times," Stookey's voice is known across this land.

Jonathan Edwards has been playing professionally for more than 50 years. 19 albums and collaborations as evidence of his commitment. A little Broadway, a touch of acting, some producing and "50 years goes." An authentic story of art for the sake of art. This is original music based in history and tradition. Pianos, mandolins, and fiddles...harmonicas, stand-up bass and lots of guitars; the recordings and the concerts both create an environment and an atmosphere that make his singing seem effortless and a spontaneous natural occurrence. And all of this without much concern for the future.

For centuries, theatres around the world have had what is known as a Ghost Light, a single lamp left shining when everyone has left. The legend is that this light protects actors, patrons and theatres from bad luck and ghosts. Each half-hour show in the Ghost Light Series features artists performing to an empty audience on the Boch Center stage illuminated only by the Ghost Light. There are no amps and no spotlights, just the artists and their instruments, playing and sharing stories, and revealing what it is like to be a musician at a time when you are cut off from your audience.

Guests watching at home or online are asked to support the Boch Center and the Folk American Roots Hall of Fame by making a donation or naming a seat at bochcenter.org/donate.

Airing every other Friday at 7:30 PM on NECN, the Ghost Light Series includes performances by Will Dailey, Mark Erelli, Kemp Harris, The Mammals, two-time Grammy Award winner Lori McKenna, Jay Psaros, Chris Smither, Livingston Taylor, and more.

The series is presented with the generous support of Polar Beverages, JetBlue, Encore Boston Harbor, and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 11.

For more information on the Ghost Light Series, head to bochcenter.org/discover/ghost-light-series.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You