The ZYG 808 Rocks The Crowd At The 2019 Boston Jazz Fest

Pictured, left to right: Boston Jazz Fest MC, Bonnie Johnson of WICN; and BJF performers: Hip-Hop Jazz artist, The ZYG 808; and Jazz-Soul singer, Michelle Cruz.

Hip-Hop Jazz artist, The ZYG 808 has been playing the Boston Jazz Fest since he premiered in their "Youth Jazz Artist's" showcase five years ago. Last Saturday he showed the 2000+ person crowd that he can not only run with the big boys, but lead them, as the 16 year-old headliner demonstrated his prowess as a percussionist, rapper, singer, and band leader.

Backed up by members of The GroovaLottos, The ZYG 808 had the whole crowd grooving to his blended set of original Hip-Hop Jazz, Afro-Latin, and Soul grooves, including cuts from his upcoming mixtape/album "BoOMBAPJAZz" (Soul Poets Records/ LM3); as well as a performance of "Falling Down" in tribute to recently departed rappers Lil Peep and Xxxtentacion.

A prolific writer in the tradition of Prince, the young musician, songwriter, producer is currently working on albums scheduled for release in 2020 and 2021. He's also working on collaborations with artists in California, New York and Atlanta. He is also getting ready to do a regional library tour with the play "BRONX JAZZ: A Father- Son Conversation".

For more information, visit http://thezyg808.com





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You