The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation Presents LOVE ROCKS NYC

The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation will present the sixth annual LOVE ROCKS NYC benefit concert for God's Love We Deliver live from the historic Beacon Theatre in NYC on Thursday, March 10.

Executive produced by iconic international fashion designer John Varvatos, NYC real estate broker and prominent concert producer Greg Williamson and esteemed concert/events producer Nicole Rechter, the concert to be hosted by Mario Cantone, Kiefer Sutherland, Gina Gershon, Steve Schirripa and Michelle Buteau will support and honor the work of the cherished New York-based not-for-profit organization. This year's concert event will also celebrate an extraordinary milestone for God's Love We Deliver with the delivery of their 30 millionth meal this spring.

The organization, which was founded during the AIDS pandemic in 1985, has been an essential services provider during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the organization cooked and delivered more than 2.6 million medically tailored meals to nearly 10,000 New Yorkers living with and affected by severe illness, and its staff and volunteers continue to work tirelessly to meet the ever-growing demand for its services.

Since launching in 2017, the annual LOVE ROCKS NYC concerts have brought together an astonishing lineup of musical talent, raising $20 million dollars to date and helping to fund 2 million meals to New Yorkers in need. The benefit concert highlights the charity's continued mission of providing life-sustaining meals and nutrition counseling for people in the New York Metropolitan area living with severe illness.

For the exciting sixth anniversary, the LOVE ROCKS NYC 2022 all-star lineup, led by Music Director and Band Leader Will Lee (The CBS Orchestra), will feature Keith Richards & The X-Pensive Winos, Mavis Staples, Hozier, Warren Haynes, Melissa Etheridge, Allison Russell, Larkin Poe, Tyler Bryant, David Shaw (of The Revivalists), Anders Osborne, Celisse, Jimmy Vivino, Maggie Rose, Connor Kennedy (of Steely Dan) and more to be announced.

The past five LOVE ROCKS NYC benefit concerts have featured a staggering array of music stars from legendary headliners such as Jon Bon Jovi, Dave Matthews, Robert Plant, Joe Walsh, Emmylou Harris, Chris and Rich Robinson, Sheryl Crow, Buddy Guy, Billy F Gibbons, Ziggy Marley, Cyndi Lauper and Ann Wilson to contemporary stars such as Andra Day, Sara Bareilles, Gary Clark Jr., Yola, Leon Bridges, Marcus King, Nathaniel Rateliff, Hozier and The War and Treaty, and 2022 will keep the momentum going!

The outstanding house band will include Steve Gadd (James Taylor, Eric Clapton), Shawn Pelton (Saturday Night Live), Eric Krasno (Soulive, Phil Lesh & Friends), Larry Campbell (Levon Helm, Bob Dylan), Jeff Young (Jackson Browne, Sting, Donald Fagen), Pedrito Martinez (Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Camila Cabello) and Ricky Peterson (Fleetwood Mac, David Sanborn, Prince, George Benson). Ken Dashow of Q104.3 Radio will also serve as the evening's "voice of god."

God's Love We Deliver pre-sale tickets go live on Thursday, February 17 at 10:00 am ET, and public tickets go live on Friday, February 18 at 10:00 am ET through www.ticketmaster.com. For more information, please visit: loverocksnyc.com.