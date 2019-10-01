The Neo-Political Cowgirls To Present HYSTERIA

Kate Mueth and the Neo-Political Cowgirls announce their upcoming dance theater production of HYSTERIA on October 30th, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at The Old South Church, 645 Boylston Street in Boston, MA.

Presenting a cast of company members from The Neo-Political Cowgirls joined with performers from Emerson College, this production will raise funds for The Lucas Flint Memorial Scholarship to benefit a Visual Media Arts major in financial need attending Emerson College. Set in the gorgeous, Gothic, Old South Church, HYSTERIA plays with sound, immersive experience, music, light and darkness, dance and chilling stories inspired by women who were diagnosed with "Hysteria" then yanked from loved ones to be cast into insane asylums, never to be seen again. Creepy and riddled with distorted movement on top of terrifying music and stories, HYSTERIA presents a unique "Surround story" experience for those who love to be scared.

Lucas Flint was a Junior Visual Media Arts major in December, 2018 when he was killed as he walked home by a hit-and-run drunk driver. This memorial scholarship in his name hopes to keep his memory alive and to serve in raising awareness about drinking and driving as well as the power of being an organ donor. Lucas, in his death, saved the lives of five people because he was an organ donor. NPC is honored to be creating a new work to honor Lucas.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the 75-minute performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Advance, online tickets are $25 and are available at www.musae.me or www.npcowgirls.org Tickets at the door are $30 and a special seating, advance purchase ticket is available for $75 for seating in the first four rows. Advance purchase discount for college students when they use discount code COLL19 for $15 tickets. College ID must be presented at ticket desk upon entrance to receive discount. This production is for ages 16 and up only. Please note no food or drink is allowed in Old South Church during this production, more information about Old South Church can be found here: www.oldsouth.org.

NEO-POLITICAL COWGIRLS: The Neo-Political Cowgirls is a not-for-profit dance theater company dedicated to making theater for and from the perspectives of women* and the under-represented in our society. Founded in 2007 by Kate Mueth, NPC is committed to making work that puts powerful stories center stage and creating a space where humans from all walks of life can share their stories through professional dance theater other arts. Storytellers at heart, their site-specific projects are ground- breaking and invigorating, and they believe in removing conventional walls that traditionally separate audience and actors. Called "Unapologetically raw" and "Gorgeous vision-makers," NPC also ignites communities through their Arts Education arm, Making Space.

Kate Mueth: Actor, Director, Choreographer Kate Mueth founded her award winning The Neo-Political Cowgirls in 2007 to help fill the dearth of women's voices and opportunities on the American stage. Since then, NPC has staged a multitude of newly conceived, rule- breaking theater productions that have engaged and excited theatergoers from their home base in East Hampton, NY, to Berlin, Helsinki and New York City's Off-Broadway. Kate serves on the Board of The League of Professional Theatre Women and is the founder of The East Hampton Arts Council. She is a passionate Arts advocate on the East End and promoter of women's voices and visions.





