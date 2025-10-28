The Huntington Extends KIM’S CONVENIENCE Through November 30

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Huntington has announced an extension for Kim’s Convenience, the award-winning comedy by Ins Choi about a Korean family-run corner store that inspired the hit CBC/Netflix series.

The production will now run Thursday, November 6 through Sunday, November 30, 2025, at the Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA (527 Tremont St.), with an additional week of performances added in response to audience demand.

Produced by Adam Blanshay Productions and Soulpepper Theatre Company in association with American Conservatory Theater, the North American tour is directed by Weyni Mengesha.

In Kim’s Convenience, Mr. Kim works tirelessly to support his wife and children through his Toronto convenience store. As he faces a shifting neighborhood and generational divide, he is forced to reconcile tradition with change.

Playwright Ins Choi, who also stars as Appa, calls the play “my love letter to my Appa and Umma, and to all first-generation immigrants who end up making a foreign land, home.”

The production stars Ins Choi as Appa, Esther Chung as Umma, Ryan Jinn as Jung, Kelly J. Seo as Janet, and Brandon McKnight in multiple supporting roles.

The creative team includes scenic design by Joanna Yu, costume design by Ming Wong, projection design by Nicole Eun-Ju Bell, lighting design by Wen-Ling Liao, and sound design by Fan Zhang. Sean Baek serves as fight director and choreographer, with Robert Harding as stage manager and Angela Mae Bago as assistant stage manager.

Originally produced at the 2011 Toronto Fringe Festival and later by Soulpepper Theatre Company, Kim’s Convenience has been called “the most successful Canadian play of the last decade” by Classical FM.

Kim’s Convenience is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.