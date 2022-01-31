The First Annual Quincy Comedy Festival Comes to Quincy

JM Productions has partnered with the team at The Boston Comedy Festival and The Marriott Quincy to bring the First Annual Quincy Comedy Festival to Quincy! On Saturday, February 12th at 8:00 pm the fun begins with a comedy show that is not to be missed. Four great comedians are scheduled to appear with dancing after the show. The hotel's restaurant is also accepting reservations for guests looking for a wonderful dinner prior to the show.

JM suggests you make a night of it with your friends or special Valentine by staying over at the hotel taking advantage of their special overnight Valentines packages. JM joined forces in 2021 with The Marriott Hotel in Quincy to bring quality entertainment at reasonable prices to this upscale, hip & trendy venue that just went through a multimillion-dollar renovation.

Comedians scheduled to appear: Jim McCue went viral this year with his DryBar special "nothing personal" which has had 3 million views, Jim has been featured on Comedy Central, Comcast Comedy Spotlight, NBC's "Last Comic Standing," RedEye on Fox news, Live at Gotham AXS and Jim has made several appearances on Bob and Tom show. Jim also founded and currently runs The Boston Comedy Festival.

Jaylene Tran ~ "Jaylene has become one of the most in demand comedians in New England by with her unique and edgy comedic voice. "This does not mean she should drop out of Harvard." Jaylenes Mom suggests.

Jack Lynch has performed at all the major Boston venues as well as The Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut, The Borgata Casino in Atlantic City, The Improv in Miami Beach, The Punchline in Atlanta, Georgia, the Comedy Works in Montreal, Canada, as well as many colleges up and down the East Coast.

Comedian Will Smalley has readily established himself as a powerful LGBT voice in the comedy scene. A purveyor of the silly-arts and dude-lover extraordinaire, Will is a former finalist in the Boston Comedy Festival and was most recently featured in the Bridgetown Comedy Festival in Portland, OR.

Tickets are $30.00 per person and can be acquired on line at https://ticketstothecity.com/jm

There will be limited seats sold at the door on the evening of the show.