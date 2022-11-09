The Cape Symphony To Celebrate The Holidays With Annual Concert Tradition Featuring ViVA Trio & More

The Cape Symphony's joyful tradition will kick off the season with six Holiday on the Cape performances on December 2nd, 3rd, and 4th, offering a mix of the secular and the sacred, with popular songs, traditional carols, and an exclusive presentation of scenes from The Nutcracker.

This annual event will feature special guest vocalists, the Cape Symphony Dance Company, and the Cape's very own orchestra, led by Artistic Director & Conductor Jung-Ho Pak, and will include "We Need a Little Christmas," "Chanukah Festival Overture," and a "Joyful Medley" that combines "Joy to the World," "Ode to Joy," and "Deck the Halls."

"Holiday on the Cape is one of my favorite times of the year and I look forward to getting into the holiday spirit with everyone," said Pak. "We love that so many people make this a special holiday tradition."

Special guests ViVA Trio, an award-winning all-female vocal group known for their stunning vocals and fusion of pop with holiday classics, will join the Cape Symphony for the first time. ViVA Trio will present their take on "Hark the Herald Angels Sing" and "O Holy Night," among others.

Cape favorites the Chatham Chorale, directed by Joe Marchio, will return to the Cape Symphony stage with "Somewhere in My Memory" and "Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas!" from Home Alone by John Williams, and will sing with ViVA Trio on several numbers including "Angels We Have Heard on High," a combination that promises to please audiences.

"The voices of ViVA Trio are spectacular! I can't wait for everyone to hear them and experience their powerful stage presence," said Pak. "And the beloved Chatham Chorale are always a joy to have with us; it wouldn't be the holidays without the Cape Symphony and the Chatham Chorale!"

The new Cape Symphony Dance Company, led by Director of Dance Michelle Chwastiak, will make their Cape Symphony debut performing scenes from The Nutcracker by Tchaikovsky. The dancers range in age from four to 13, and Miya Henderson and Annika Waynen will alternate as Clara and the Snow Fairy. For these performances, the Company will be joined by dance majors from Dean College: Hyannis native Christopher Luz Rouque as the Snow King, Chiara Salzillo as the Snow Queen, Elisha Lesure as the Flower Fairy, and McKenna Talbot as the Sugar Plum Fairy. The presentation includes the Party Scene, Waltz of the Snowflakes, Mother Ginger (the lady with the hoop skirt and eight children), Waltz of the Flowers, Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy, and the Apotheosis.

"This Nutcracker presentation is a brand-new unique concept by the Cape Symphony. Our goal is to marry music and dance and promote the relationship between themes," said Pak. "It will be a full sensory experience that captures the essence of holiday magic - and it will mark my first appearance in a ballet! You'll have to see it to believe it."

The performances will also feature a special presentation of "Carol of the Bells," a Ukrainian carol based on traditional folk chants, conducted by Marika Kuzma, a noted Ukrainian-American conductor who is generously volunteering her services as a show of support for her mother country. Katya Tchoubar, the leader of ViVA Trio, is from Ukraine and will sing a verse in Ukrainian, followed by the Chatham Chorale singing the English lyrics. "We hope to keep the struggle of Ukraine in the consciousness of our community with this beautiful piece," said Pak. "This will be a moving moment during this truly spectacular holiday program."

The Cape Symphony is proud to once again support the Cape Cod Military Support Foundation's Operation Santa Claus at Holiday on the Cape with a Holiday Toy Drive for military families. Audiences are invited to bring a new, unwrapped, packaged toy or a gift card to the Cape Symphony's Holiday on the Cape performances in December.

Please note that students ages six to 22 years are eligible for 50% off individual ticket prices to all Cape Symphony concerts.

The Cape Symphony is proud to present "Holiday on the Cape" on Friday, December 2 (4:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m.), Saturday, December 3 (3:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.) and Sunday, December 4 (1:00 p.m. & 5:00 p.m.) at the Barnstable Performing Arts Center, 744 West Main Street, Hyannis.

How to Purchase Tickets

To purchase tickets, visit capesymphony.org, call the Box Office at 508-362-1111, email tickets@capesymphony.org, or visit the Box Office in the new location at 2235 Iyannough Road in West Barnstable, MA. The Cape Symphony Box Office is open Monday - Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

About Cape Symphony

At the Cape Symphony, our mission is to Inspire Joy. We do this through outstanding entertainment and educational programs. Cape Cod's very own professional orchestra, the Cape Symphony, performs at the Barnstable Performing Arts Center in Hyannis. From popular hits to magnificent classics, highlighting hidden gems and putting a new twist on standards, the emphasis is always on fun, surprises, and beautiful music. The Cape Symphony commitment to education for all ages includes private lessons, classes and ensembles at campuses in Barnstable and Falmouth as well as online. Its acclaimed preschool program is known for blending traditional academics with the arts. Through community outreach, the Cape Symphony brings an array of engaging programs to the Cape Cod community. Visit www.capesymphony.org for more information.