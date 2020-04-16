The Boston Theater Critics Association Announces The 38th Annual Elliot Norton Awards
Two dozen nominations of outstanding actors, directors, designers and ensembles were announced today by The Boston Theater Critics Association (BTCA) for the 38th Annual Elliot Norton Awards.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, no live ceremony will be held; instead, the winners will be revealed in a virtual ceremony on Monday, May 11 at 7:00 pm. Details will be announced soon on how to view the event on ElliotNortonawards.com.
The Elliot Norton Prize for Sustained Excellence is being awarded posthumously to Johnny Lee Davenport, a towering actor on Boston area stages large and small. A Special Citation will be awarded to Shear Madness, the popular audience-participation murder mystery that recently ended a 40-year run at the Charles Playhouse.
This year, in place of a scholarship the BTCA will make a donation of $2,500 to the Theatre Community Benevolent Fund, which provides financial relief to artists in crisis in catastrophic times in Greater Boston.
Joyce Kulhawik, president of the Boston Theater Critics Association, stated, "It is more important than ever before that the BTCA acknowledge this season's outstanding work! The arts community has been among the hardest hit by the pandemic, and we will continue to support and honor our theater artists the best way we know how. This season, which would have concluded on March 31st, was unfortunately cut short. Nevertheless, we will vote on what we were able to see. All of us on the BTCA have been in constant communication discussing nominations and have been meeting virtually to finalize the nominations and will continue this process to vote on the winners. The 38th Annual Elliot Norton Awards are being presented free of charge this year, from our living rooms to yours, and the after party will be held all over greater Boston and beyond as we celebrate this theater community, support struggling artists and highlight the importance of what artists bring to our lives."
The Elliot Norton Awards are presented annually by The Boston Theater Critics Association (Don Aucoin, Jared Bowen, Terry Byrne, Carolyn Clay, Christopher Ehlers, Iris Fanger, Nancy Grossman, Joyce Kulhawik, Kilian Melloy, Bob Nesti and Ed Siegel) to honor the outstanding productions, directors, designers and performers that audiences have seen on greater Boston stages throughout the season.
The Elliot Norton Awards are named for the eminent Boston theater critic Elliot Norton, who remained an active supporter of drama, both locally and nationally, until his death in 2003 at the age of 100. The Boston theater community carries on his legacy and can be proud of its remarkable growth at a time in our nation's history when the arts are struggling to survive.
Special and honored guests at the awards in past years comprise a Who's Who of distinguished artists whose work has appeared on Boston's stages, including: Melinda Lopez, Randy Rainbow, Cherry Jones, Lea DeLaria, Mary Louise Wilson, Olympia Dukakis, Chita Rivera, Tommy Tune, Al Pacino, Edward Albee, Brian Dennehy, August Wilson, Julie Harris, Sir Ian McKellen, Lynn Redgrave and Jason Robards Jr.
Johnny Lee Davenport came to Boston in 2006, when he was invited to play Claudius in Actors' Shakespeare Project's production of "Hamlet." Since then, he had performed with nearly every area theater including Commonwealth Shakespeare Company, New Repertory Theatre, Huntington Theatre Company, Company One Theatre, Lyric Stage Company of Boston, Gloucester Stage Company, Wheelock Family Theatre, Greater Boston Stage Company, The Poets' Theatre, Speakeasy Stage Company, The Front Porch Arts Collective, Underground Railway Theater, Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater and Boston Playwrights' Theatre. Davenport's acting career began as a teenager. And by the end of it, he had appeared in more than 200 professional productions throughout the United States, Canada, Greece and Ireland and had founded two African-American theater companies, one while stationed at Fort Campbell during the Vietnam War. Once discharged from the Army, Davenport began performing in Chicago. With a goal to perform in professional productions of Shakespeare's entire canon, he traveled extensively, appearing as a guest artist for numerous Shakespeare troupes, including Shakespeare & Company, Orlando Shakespeare Theater, Tennessee Shakespeare Company, Actors' Shakespeare Project, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company, Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Washington DC's Shakespeare Theatre, Milwaukee Shakespeare Company, Elm Shakespeare Company and the Illinois Shakespeare Festival. In all, he played nearly 60 roles in 26 of Shakespeare's 39 plays. Davenport died on February 2, 2020. In his honor, a non-profit organization has been formed to realize his dream of training minorities in classical theater. Called "Beyond Classical Theatre," the non-profit "honors the legacy of Johnny Lee Davenport by giving actors of color, with a specific passion for classical theater, opportunities to prepare for excellence in the performance of classical theater and to become role models and teachers for other actors of color who share this same passion." To that end, a gofundme campaign is underway. The organization's website is beyondclassicaltheatre.org.
Details will follow on how to view the 38th Annual Elliot Norton Awards on Monday night May 11th. For a complete list of the nominees, visit ElliotNortonawards.com
Boston Theater Critics Association 38th Annual Elliot Norton Awards
Elliot Norton Prize for Sustained Excellence
Special Citation
"Shear Madness" which opened in Boston and just ended its 40-year run as one of the longest-running non-musical plays in the world
The 2020 Elliot Norton Award nominees
Outstanding Musical Production
"Parade," Moonbox Productions
"Moby-Dick," American Repertory Theater
"Sunset Boulevard," North Shore Music Theatre
"Caroline, or Change," Moonbox Productions
"Pacific Overtures," Lyric Stage Company of Boston
Outstanding Production, Large Theater
"The Purists," Huntington Theatre Company
"Sweat," Huntington Theatre Company
"Detroit Red," ArtsEmerson
Outstanding Production, Midsize Theater
"Pass Over," SpeakEasy Stage Company and The Front Porch Arts Collective
"The Children," SpeakEasy Stage Company
"Cloud 9," The Nora
"Cambodian Rock Band," Merrimack Repertory Theatre
"Vanity Fair," Underground Railway Theater
Outstanding Production, Small or Fringe Company
"The Return," Israeli Stage
"The Stone," Arlekin Players Theatre
"The Ebonic Woman," Ryan Landry and the Gold Dust Orphans
"The Seagull," Arlekin Players Theatre
"The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart," Apollinaire Theatre Company
Outstanding Direction, Large Theater
Rachel Chavkin, "Moby-Dick," American Repertory Theater
Billy Porter," "The Purists," Huntington Theatre Company
Kimberly Senior, "Sweat," Huntington Theatre Company
Lee Sunday Evans, "Detroit Red," ArtsEmerson
Kevin P. Hill, "Sunset Boulevard," North Shore Music Theatre
Outstanding Direction, Midsize Theater
Lee Mikeska Gardner, "Cloud 9," The Nora
Benny Sato Ambush, "black odyssey boston," Underground Railway Theater and The Front Porch Arts Collective
David R. Gammons, "Vanity Fair," Underground Railway Theater
Marti Lyons, "Cambodian Rock Band," Merrimack Repertory Theatre
Eric Tucker, "The Crucible," The Nora in association with Bedlam
Outstanding Direction, Small or Fringe Theater
Jason Modica, "Parade," Moonbox Productions
Danielle Fauteux Jacques, "The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart," Apollinaire Theatre Company
Igor Golyak, "The Stone," Arlekin Players Theatre
Igor Golyak, "The Seagull," Arlekin Players Theatre
Guy Ben-Aharon, "The Return," Israeli Stage
Outstanding Musical Performance by an Actor
Aaron Patterson, "Parade," Moonbox Productions
Nicholas Rodriguez, "Sunset Boulevard," North Shore Music Theatre
Rashed Alnuaimi, "Oliver!," New Repertory Theatre
Tom Nelis, "Moby-Dick," American Repertory Theater
Peter Mill, "The Rocky Horror Show," Moonbox Productions
Outstanding Musical Performance by an Actress
Yewande Odetoyinbo, "Caroline, or Change," Moonbox Productions
Alice Ripley, "Sunset Boulevard," North Shore Music Theatre
Katrina Z Pavao, "Little Shop of Horrors," Lyric Stage Company of Boston
Haley K. Clay, "Parade," Moonbox Productions
Outstanding Actor, Large Theater
Will LeBow, "Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead," Huntington Theatre Company
Morocco Omari, "The Purists," Huntington Theatre Company
Eric Berryman, "Detroit Red," ArtsEmerson
Outstanding Actor, Midsize Theater
Nathan Malin, "Admissions," SpeakEasy Stage Company
Kadahj Bennett, "Pass Over," SpeakEasy Stage Company and The Front Porch Arts Collective
Hubens "Bobby" Cius, "Pipeline," The Nora and WAM Theatre
Brandon Greene, "black odyssey boston," Underground Railway Theater and The Front Porch Arts Collective
Albert Park, "Cambodian Rock Band," Merrimack Repertory Theatre
Outstanding Actor, Small or Fringe Theater
Nael Nacer, "The Return," Israeli Stage
Brooks Reeves, "The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart," Apollinaire Theatre Company
Alexander Pobutsky, "Hir," Apollinaire Theatre Company
Seamus G. Doyle, "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time," Apollinaire Theatre Company
Minh-Anh Day, "Wolf Play," Company One Theatre
Outstanding Actress, Large Theater
Analisa Velez, "The Purists," Huntington Theatre Company
Izzie Steele, "The Purists," Huntington Theatre Company
Nora Eschenheimer, "Cymbeline," Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
Jennifer Regan, "Sweat," Huntington Theatre Company
Tyla Abercrumbie, "Sweat," Huntington Theatre Company
Outstanding Actress, Midsize Theater
Cheryl McMahon, "Admissions," SpeakEasy Stage Company
Paula Plum, "The Children," SpeakEasy Stage Company
Ireon Roach, "School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play," SpeakEasy Stage Company
Karen MacDonald, "The Children," SpeakEasy Stage Company
Debra Wise, "Vanity Fair," Underground Railway Theater
Outstanding Actress, Small or Fringe Theater
Darya Denisova, "The Stone," Arlekin Players Theatre
Anne Gottlieb, "The Seagull," Arlekin Players Theatre
Lily Kaufman, "Cry It Out," Apollinaire Theatre Company
Becca A. Lewis, "The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart," Apollinaire Theatre Company
Philana Mia, "The Return," Israeli Stage
Outstanding Ensemble, Large Theater
"Moby-Dick," American Repertory Theater
"The Purists," Huntington Theatre Company
"Sweat," Huntington Theatre Company
"Quixote Nuevo," Huntington Theatre Company
"Sunset Boulevard," North Shore Music Theatre
Outstanding Ensemble, Midsize Theater
"School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play," SpeakEasy Stage Company
"Cloud 9," The Nora
"Choir Boy," SpeakEasy Stage Company
"black odyssey boston," Underground Railway Theater and The Front Porch Arts Collective
"Pipeline," The Nora and WAM Theatre
Outstanding Ensemble, Small or Fringe Theater
"The Ebonic Woman," Ryan Landry and the Gold Dust Orphans
"Parade," Moonbox Productions
"The Seagull," Arlekin Players Theatre
"The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart," Apollinaire Theatre Company
"The Stone," Arlekin Players Theatre
Outstanding New Script
"The Purists" by Dan McCabe, Huntington Theatre Company
"Moby-Dick" by Dave Malloy, American Repertory Theater
"Wolf Play" by Hansol Jung, Company One Theatre
"The Ebonic Woman" by Ryan Landry, Ryan Landry and the Gold Dust Orphans
"Detroit Red" by Will Power, ArtsEmerson
Outstanding Design, Large Theater
"Moby-Dick," American Repertory Theater
Scenic design by Mimi Lien; costume design by Brenda Abbandandolo; lighting design by Bradley King; sound design by Hidenori Nakajo; puppet design by Eric F. Avery; wig, hair and make-up design by Rachel Padula-Shufelt
"Sunset Boulevard," North Shore Music Theatre
Scenic design by Kyle Dixon; costume design by Anthony Powell and Kelly Baker; lighting design by Jose Santiago; wig and hair design by Rachel Padula-Shufelt
"Detroit Red," ArtsEmerson
Scenic and costume design by Adam Rigg; lighting design by Alan C. Edwards; sound design by Justin Ellington; projection design by Ari Herzig
"Sweat," Huntington Theatre Company
Scenic design by Cameron Anderson; costume design by Junghyun Georgia Lee; lighting design by D.M. Wood; sound design by Pornchanok Kanchanabanca
"Quixote Nuevo," Huntington Theatre Company
Scenic design by Takeshi Kata; costume design by Rachel Anne Healy; lighting design by Brian J. Lilienthal; sound design by David R. Molina
Outstanding Design, Midsize Theater
"Vanity Fair," Underground Railway Theater
Scenic design by David R. Gammons; costume design by Leslie Held; lighting design by Jeff Adelberg; sound design by David Wilson; properties coordinated by Ciara McAloon
"black odyssey boston," Underground Railway Theater and The Front Porch Arts Collective
Scenic design by Jon Savage; costume design by Nadine Grant; lighting design by Aja M. Jackson; sound design by Dewey Dellay; property design by Elizabeth Rocha
"Cloud 9," The Nora
Scenic design by Allison Olivia Choat; costume design by Elizabeth Rocha; lighting design by Whitney Brady-Guzmán; sound design by David Bryan Jackson; property design by Stef Tivan
"Pass Over," SpeakEasy Stage Company and The Front Porch Arts Collective
Scenic design by Baron E. Pugh; costume design by Chelsea Kerl; lighting design by Kathy A. Perkins; sound design by Anna Drummond
"The Cake," Lyric Stage Company of Boston
Scenic design by Matt Whiton; costume design by Charles Schoonmaker; lighting design by Aja M. Jackson; sound design by Arshan Gailus
Outstanding Design, Small or Fringe Theater
"Parade," Moonbox Productions
Scenic design by Lindsay Genevieve Fuori; costume design by Chelsea Kerl; lighting design by Steve Shack; sound design by Elizabeth Cahill; hair and wig design by Peter Mill
"The Seagull," Arlekin Players Theatre
Scenic design by Nikolay Simonov; costume design by Nastya Bugaeva; lighting design by Jeff Adelberg
"The Stone," Arlekin Players Theatre
Stage design by David R. Gammons; costume design by Nastya Bugaeva; lighting design by Jeff Adelberg; videos designed by Vladimir Gusev
"Vietgone," Company One Theatre
Scenic and projection design by Izmir Ickbal; costume design by Debra Kim Sivigny; lighting design by Jennifer Fok; sound design by Aubrey Dube; properties by Kelly Smith
"The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart," Apollinaire Theatre Company
Set/lighting design by Danielle Fauteux Jacques; costume design by Elizabeth Rocha; sound design by David Reiffel
Outstanding Musical Direction
Catherine Stornetta, "Parade," Moonbox Productions
David Freeman Coleman, "Choir Boy," SpeakEasy Stage Company
Dan Rodriguez, "Caroline, or Change," Moonbox Productions
Milton Granger, "Sunset Boulevard," North Shore Music Theatre
Or Matias, "Moby-Dick," American Repertory Theater
Outstanding Choreography
Yewande Odetoyinbo and Ruka White, "Choir Boy," SpeakEasy Stage Company
Kira Troilo, "Parade," Moonbox Productions
Ilyse Robbins, "Swan Lake in Blue," Greater Boston Stage Company