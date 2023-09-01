The Boston Arts Festival Celebrates 20 Years With Two Days of the City's Finest Art and Music

There will be 50 artists and 10 bands performing September 9th and 10th from 11 - 6:00 PM at Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park.

By: Sep. 01, 2023

The Boston Arts Festival is back for its twentieth year. First hosted in 2003, the festival gives a platform to local artists and musicians at one of the biggest events of the summer. The 20th anniversary celebration will include 50 artists and 10 bands performing September 9th and 10th from 11 - 6:00 PM at Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park. The artists represent an eclectic collection of mediums including painters, illustrators, photographers, glassblowers, potters, printers and jewelry makers. There is no cost to attend the family friendly event and the fun will go on rain or shine. Blankets, chairs, and picnics are encouraged, and dogs are enthusiastically welcomed.

This year’s festival will feature two full days of music from some of the best bands and solo artists representing all that Boston has to offer. The eclectic group of acts includes Molly Pinto Madigan, blindspot and Katie Dobbins. The music adds to the family friendly environment making Boston Arts Festival the perfect place to spend the weekend enjoying the start of Fall in Boston. 

Christopher Columbus Park is conveniently located on Boston’s waterfront between Faneuil Hall Marketplace and Boston’s historic North End. Organizers encourage festival attendees to take public transportation to the event. The Park is easily accessed via the MBTA Blue Line to Aquarium stop, the Green Line to the Government Center and Haymarket stops, or the Orange Line also to Haymarket stop. 

For more information, please visit https://thebostonartsfestival.com/



