The Boch Center’s City Spotlights Teen Leadership Program Returns

The Boch Center, one of the nation’s leading nonprofit performing arts institutions, announced the launch of this summer’s award-winning City Spotlights Teen Leadership Program. During the paid six-week youth employment program, Boston teens will develop leadership skills using the performing arts. These creative young adults represent 12 Boston neighborhoods and 21 different Boston-area schools. Since 2012, the program has employed over 700 teen leaders.

City Spotlights is a unique youth employment program that empowers local teens to become leaders in school, at home and in their communities by using their creative voices. Core components of the paid six-week program include leadership training, community advocacy, and job readiness, each of which helps teens develop skills necessary to navigate the rapidly changing 21st century. Program highlights include an advocacy day at the Massachusetts State House on Wednesday, July 16, a flash mob tour across Boston on Wednesday, July 23, a series of community workshops, and an original artistic showcase on the Shubert Theatre stage on Wednesday, August 13.

“I’m consistently inspired by the passion and potential our teen leaders bring to this program,” said Corey Evans, Vice President & Senior Director of Education at the Boch Center. “This year’s cohort is already demonstrating a strong commitment to using the arts as a tool for social change. I look forward to witnessing how they channel their creativity and leadership to strengthen their communities and shape a brighter future.”

The City Spotlights Leadership Program is recognized locally and nationally as an exemplary model for arts education and creative workforce development. In July 2016, City Spotlights was awarded the Ann Flagg Multicultural Award from the American Alliance for Theatre and Education. This national award recognizes significant contributions to arts education for youth dealing with multicultural issues and/or reaching diverse audiences and constituencies.

Tomorrow, July 16, 2025, Boston teens from across the city will head to the State House to urge lawmakers to advocate for protections, support, and respect of all immigrants. Teen Leaders will explore the effects of xenophobia while dismantling historically harmful stereotypes with a goal of honoring the history of immigration in our country and uplifting humanity.