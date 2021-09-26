The Barnstable Comedy Club Announces Auditions For LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS

The Barnstable Comedy Club, located at 3171 Main Street in Barnstable will hold open auditions for LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS on October 23, 24 and 25 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Clubs theater. Director Lance Norris seeks 1 male age 35-50 and 3 females ages 20-50 for this classic comedy written by Neil Simon. Those who audition must be fully vaccinated. Perusal scripts available at the Sturgis and Hyannis Public libraries.

Performance dates are scheduled for January 6-January 23, 2022 Character descriptions and more information may be viewed online at www.BarnstableComedyClub.org or call 508-362-6333.

Barney Cashman is forty-seven, happily married, the father of three children, a successful businessman, when he realizes that the sexual revolution is passing him by. Barney has come to the realization that his whole life can be summed up in one word: nice. And Barney has realized that "nice" simply isn't enough. He wants to experience his secret fantasies and dreams at least once, and so Barney determines to have an affair. He tries not just once, but three times, with three different women, and each time, a very different experience and a new lesson for Barney.