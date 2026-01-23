WICKED, DEATH BECOMES HER and More Set for Broadway In Boston 26/27 Season

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The 2026/2027 Broadway In Boston Season at the Citizens Opera House and the Emerson Colonial Theatre, an Ambassador Theatre Group venue has been revealed! Included in the Eight Show Season Subscription are Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, The Notebook, Death Becomes Her, Maybe Happy Ending, A Beautiful Noise, The Who’s Tommy, Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen, and The Phantom of the Opera. Additional Show Options Are Available to Add to Any Season Subscription and Include Wicked, Mamma Mia!, and The Book of Mormon. Season Subscription packages are currently on sale through Broadway In Boston.

WICKED

Citizens Opera House

September 23 – November 15, 2026

Welcome to the wonderful Land of Oz... where there is a young woman, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one good and the other one wicked. The musical features a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good".

OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A New Musical

Emerson Colonial Theatre

October 13 – 25, 2026

How did a dead body, a fake love letter, and — of all people — Ian Fleming turn the tide of WWII? Olivier Award winner for Best New Musical and a 2025 Tony(r) winner, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical is the best-reviewed show in West End history with 88 five-star reviews. It’s 1943 and the Allies are on the ropes. Luckily, they’re about to gamble our futures on a stolen corpse. Singin’ in the Rain meets Strangers on a Train, it’s the fast-paced, hilarious true story of the secret mission that won WWII.

THE NOTEBOOK

Emerson Colonial Theatre

December 8 – 20, 2026

Based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film, THE NOTEBOOK tells the story of Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, who share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart. THE NOTEBOOK is a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. THE NOTEBOOK is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (The Wiz, Aida), and features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, book by Bekah Brunstetter (NBC’s “This Is Us”), and choreography by Katie Spelman.

DEATH BECOMES HER

Citizens Opera House

January 12 – 24, 2027

The Tony-Winning Hit Musical Comedy

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies...until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for. After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored...and a grudge to last eternity. Now a warning! You may not be ready for the unbelievable amount of comedy, glamour, and magic onstage.

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

Citizens Opera House

February 2 – February 14, 2027

Winner of 6 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Maybe Happy Ending tells the deeply human story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love. The production is helmed by Tony Award-winning director Michael Arden. Don’t miss the totally original new musical adventure that explores what it means to be human. Even if they’re not.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Citizens Opera House

March 23 – April 4, 2027

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America. Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

MAMMA MIA!

Citizens Opera House

April 13 – 25, 2027

A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget! Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago. For over 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.

THE WHO’S TOMMY

Emerson Colonial Theatre

May 4 – 16, 2027

In 1969, The Who created a rock opera that changed the course of music history. And now, it’s back in a dazzling all-new production that feels more relevant than ever. Myth and spectacle combine in this fresh reinvention that includes the unforgettable anthems “I’m Free,” “See Me, Feel Me,” “Sensation” and “Pinball Wizard.” After witnessing his father shoot his rival, the young Tommy Walker is lost in the universe, endlessly and obsessively staring into the mirror. An innate knack for pinball catapults him from reticent adolescent to celebrity savior. Tony Award-winning composer Pete Townshend and Tony Award-winning original director Des McAnuff find powerful resonance reexamining this classic story for today.

Alicia Keys’ HELL’S KITCHEN

Citizens Opera House

June 1 – June 13, 2027

Welcome to Alicia Keys’ HELL’S KITCHEN, the hit musical from 17-time Grammy Award winning Alicia Keys—inspired by her life, her music, and her community. Your journey begins with Ali, a 17-year-old girl full of fire, searching for freedom, passion, and her place in the world. Along the way, you'll meet the musical mentor who changes her life, her dynamic family, and the neighborhood that helps her grow. Relatable, raw, and refreshingly fun, Alicia Keys’ HELL’S KITCHEN is a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose, and the people who lift you up. More than watching a performance, this experience pulls you out of your seat and has you buzzing when you leave, wondering who to tell about it first. The music—a mix of Keys’ greatest hits and new songs written exclusively for the show—is brought to life through exhilarating choreography. It’s a soundtrack of rebellion, life, and love that speaks to you no matter where you’re from, where you’ve been, or where you’re going. Alicia Keys’ HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Dear Evan Hansen and The Notebook), with choreography by four-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz, and the music of Alicia Keys. Feel the energy of this multi-award-winning musical and experience where dreams begin: Alicia Keys’ HELL’S KITCHEN



THE BOOK OF MORMON

Citizens Opera House

June 22 – 27, 2027

THE BOOK OF MORMON is the nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical. Contains explicit language. For more information, visit TheBookOfMormonTour.com.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Citizens Opera House

July 21 – August 8, 2027

The Phantom is back to thrill audiences once again! Cameron Mackintosh presents a revitalized new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary musical, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, which was rapturously received by London critics when it reopened in 2021. Featuring Maria Björnson’s brilliant original design and based on the celebrated direction of Harold Prince, with musical staging and choreography by Gillian Lynne, PHANTOM will launch a new multi-year North American tour in November 2025, premiering at the Citizens Opera House in Boston, MA July 21 – August 2, 2027. THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history, playing to over 160 million people in 47 territories and 195 cities in 21 languages. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s romantic, haunting, and soaring score includes “The Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” “Masquerade,” and the iconic title song. It tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as ‘The Phantom’ who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House. Mesmerized by the talents and beauty of a young soprano, Christine, The Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine’s love for Raoul, The Phantom’s obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness, and passions collide.