The Academy Of The Company Theatre to Present URINETOWN in July

The Academy of The Company Theatre Conservatory has announced its upcoming production of Urinetown. Winner of three Tony Awards, two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Obie Awards, Urinetown is a hilarious musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, and musical theatre itself!

In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government enforced ban on private toilets. Citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom!

Don't let the potty humor fool you, Urinetown reinvigorates the very notion of what a musical could be, catapulting the "comedic romp" into the new millennium with its outrageous perspective, wickedly modern wit, and sustained ability to produce gales of unbridled laughter.

Directed by Steven Dooner, featuring musical direction by Melissa Carubia, A.C.T.'s production of Urinetown will have audiences imagining - and singing about - what life might be like if we all had to pay for the "Privilege to Pee."

"It's a play that will make you think, even as it dazzles you with great tunes and outrageous comedy," commented Dooner.

So far this year, South Shore audiences have been treated to two brilliant performances by the young talent of A.C.T.: LES MISERABLES: School Edition and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Both performances of these iconic plays had the community buzzing about the amazing local talent earning their chops south of Boston. Urinetown presents yet another opportunity for these kids to bring important themes to the stage for their peers.

Urinetown opens Thursday, July 14, and runs through Saturday, July 16. General admission tickets are $26 and premium seating tickets are $33. For a complete list of showtimes, to purchase tickets, or for more information, visit www.companytheatre.com or call the box office at 781-871-2787.

About The Academy of the Company Theatre

Founded in 1987, the Academy of the Company Theatre (A.C.T.) provides education in the performing arts through productions, classes, and workshops. A.C.T. puts on four elaborate youth and teen musicals and one teen play per year, featuring gorgeous costumes, grand sets, and live orchestras. A faculty of established teachers and artists educate, nurture, and encourage proper technical development in voice, acting, movement, and music, leading both adults and children to positive experiences.

About The Company Theatre

The Company Theatre entertains, enlightens, and energizes audiences with high-quality productions. Five theatrical productions and several special event programs sell 35,000 tickets annually. Through its Academy, The Company Theatre inspires students of all ages in the art of the performing arts. For information on programming or classes, visit www.companytheatre.com.