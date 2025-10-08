Ten Boston Artists Join The First Edition of Open Doors Residency at CROMA Space

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ten Boston-based artists will take part in the first Open Doors Residency at CROMA Space during the spring season, an opportunity to showcase a diversity of creative proposals to both local and visiting audiences, announced Ágora Cultural Architects.

The residency participants were selected from nearly one hundred artistic projects submitted to the Artist Pathways Project, a program by the Arts Action Consortium (AAC), supported by the City of Boston's Mayor's Office for Arts and Culture.

The ten selected artistic proposals belong to Bella Levavi and Free Pile Productions (puppeteers), Zakiyyah (artist and changemaker), Ryan P. Casey (dancer and choreographer), Aníbal Cruz (musician and composer), Kalliope Reed Quintet (wind quintet), Mercedes Escobar (singer-songwriter), Linda Carney-Goodrich, U-Meleni Mhlaba-Adebo & Magdalena Gómez (poets), Matthew Lau (percussionist), J. Andrés Ballesteros (composer), and Mar Parrilla (dancer and choreographer).

Bostonians and visitors alike will be able to enjoy these presentations as part of CROMA Space's 2026 programming, with official dates to be announced in December.

To facilitate their performances, each artist will have complimentary access to CROMA Space for rehearsals, technical support, personalized production assistance, technical coordination, as well as marketing and ticketing support.

“We are delighted to welcome this group of ten artists, who represent both the artistic excellence that defines the City of Boston and the desire to find spaces to share their work. We are excited to host them in our venue, where audiences can always expect diverse and high-quality programming,” said Elsa Mosquera, co-founder of Ágora Cultural Architects. Interested people will be able to reserve tickets for all CROMA Space events at boritix.com.

In addition to this residency, the City will fund free consulting sessions for artists seeking to strengthen their skills in key areas such as proposal writing, strategic partnerships, project development, and booking for musicians. These sessions will be available to artists seeking to expand their professional practice and increase their visibility through arts-action.com.

The Open Doors Performing Arts Residency is part of the Artist Pathways Project, the inaugural program of the Arts Action Consortium, a collaboration of six Boston-based cultural organizations: Arts & Business Council, Assets for Artists, Bloom Arts Strategy, Dunamis, Midday Movement Series, and Ágora Cultural Architects.

About the Open Doors Residency artists

Bella Levavi is a multidisciplinary performance artist whose community-based practice uses absurdity as a powerful tool for social commentary.

Zakiyyah is a singer, actress, and media artist who blends Opera, Hip-Hop, Jazz, and R&B into her signature “Hip-Hopera” style. Through her company, Black and Bold Productions, she uplifts marginalized communities and leads workshops on arts activism across New England.

Ryan P. Casey is a choreographer, dancer, and educator recognized by Dance Magazine as one of “25 to Watch.” He has performed internationally, appeared on So You Think You Can Dance, and directs his own company, Off Beat.

Aníbal Cruz is a Cuban pianist, composer, and bandleader known for his dynamic blend of Cuban, jazz, and Latin styles. A Berklee graduate, he has toured internationally and leads two ensembles: Clave & Blues and The Blue Island Project.

Kalliope Reed Quintet, the first professional reed quintet in New England, champions living composers with a focus on Latin American voices. Founded in 2019, the group performs across the U.S. and internationally, expanding arts access in community spaces.

Mercedes Escobar, a Guatemalan singer-songwriter, blends old blues, classic country, and vintage Latin traditions into her bold Latin Americana style. Her powerful voice and eclectic guitar have earned her recognition, including a Boston Music Award nomination for Latin Artist of the Year.

Linda Carney-Goodrich, U-Meleni Mhlaba-Adebo & Magdalena Gómez are acclaimed poets whose collaborative work brings intergenerational and cross-cultural perspectives to the stage, blending literature, performance, and activism.

Matthew Lau is an award-winning percussionist celebrated for his expressive performances and whimsical style. As co-founder of The Up:Strike Project and a global percussionist, he challenges conventions while championing inclusivity in the field.

J. Andrés Ballesteros is a Boston-based composer and educator whose works blend classical music with social justice themes. Recognized as a Boston Latino 30 Under 30, his collaborations often center on stories of immigration, climate justice, and community.

Mar Parrilla is a Taíno AfroBorikua choreographer, educator, and community organizer, and the founding Artistic Director of Danza Orgánica in Boston. She created the Dance for Social Justice program and the annual We Create! Festival, receiving recognition from institutions like the BARR Foundation and the New England Foundation for the Arts. A Luminary Artist at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, she has led collaborations with the Aquinnah Wampanoag Tribe and Puerto Rico–based artists. Proud of her lineage, she integrates decolonial practices into her teaching and artistic work.