Teatro Breve Comes to Boston This Weekend

Teatro Breve, Puerto Rico's most popular comedy group, will perform in Boston on Sunday, March 17, as part of the BoriCorridor Tour, an initiative to connect Puerto Rican artists with the diaspora.



"Las Jevas de Tour" is the show that the four actresses and comedians from Teatro Breve will present at the Arts Emerson's Semel Theatre. The cast includes Cristina Soler, Lucienne Hernández, Lourdes Quiñones, and Melissa Rodríguez, who will make the audience laugh with some comedy segments, including stand-up, as well as their renowned characters such as Las Housewives de Miramar, Guanina, among others.



"We invite Puerto Ricans and the Latino community to enjoy the great humor that characterizes these extraordinary actresses, to applaud the great work of Teatro Breve, and to connect with our culture, which is the goal of our first BoriCorridor Tour," said Elsa Mosquera, creator of the initiative and co-director of Ágora Cultural Architects, the event's production company.



For over a decade, the theater collective Teatro Breve has been known for portraying Puerto Rican everyday life in its creative productions and witty characters. This time, their "Jevas" open the first BoriCorridor tour, which also reaches the cities of Boston and New York. This tour will extend throughout the year. In April, the Puerto Rican jazz quartet Jazz Boricua, which combines Puerto Rican dance and jazz, will perform at the Immanuel Congregational Church. Also, folk music singer Hermes Croatto will perform at the same venue in May.



Tickets for all events are available at www.boritix.com. The BoriCorridor Tour is supported by the Mellon Foundation, the main sponsor of arts and humanities in the United States.