United Dance Company Brings THE EXTRAORDINARY NUTCRACKER to the Calderwood Pavilion

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

United Dance Company will bring its production The Extraordinary Nutcracker back to the Calderwood Pavilion at the Boston Center for the Arts for two performances: two matinees on December 6 & 7, 2025.

As New England’s only narrated Nutcracker, UDC’s take on the beloved holiday classic blends storytelling and classical ballet in a vibrant reimagining told through Claire’s perspective, transforming a familiar tale into one of courage, creativity, and wonder.

The Extraordinary Nutcracker is more than just a classic, it’s a chance to redefine the narrative and also who gets to tell it.

“Our dancers have earned every moment on stage,” says Boris Richir, founder and director of United Dance & Company. “Many of them have trained for decades with the same amount of time and rigor as any professional artist. They’re here based on merit, not as a gesture. They’re here because they’re extraordinary artists who represent Boston’s talent.”

In most ballet companies, the conversation around inclusion has long been framed as a matter of accommodation or representation. UDC moves beyond that. Company artists stand shoulder to shoulder as professionals who have trained for years, mastered their technique, and refined their artistry to meet the same uncompromising standard of excellence.

These dancers are not defined by their differences; they are defined by their discipline. Each has devoted numerous hours in the studio, learned the same repertoire, and earned their position through ability and dedication–not exception.

This spirit of grit and excellence is uniquely Bostonian–a city that values craft, intellect, and community. UDC proudly reflects those values, with dancers trained by some of Boston’s top institutions and many of our artists coming through programs at Boston Children’s Hospital and the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Boston was the birthplace of adaptive dance, and we are proud to continue that legacy. The Extraordinary Nutcracker is a celebration of what's possible when equity and opportunity meet talent and artistry, and showing what we can achieve when everyone has a chance to belong.