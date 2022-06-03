Summer Boston Celtic Music Festival Returns To Club Passim in July

The Fourth of July weekend tradition is back as the Summer Boston Celtic Music Festival returns to Club Passim July 3, 2022. This year there will be shows both inside the club and outside on Palmer Street. The one-day festival will feature five of New England's best Celtic acts including Glenville, Scottish Fish, Copley Street, Ethan Setiawan & Louise Bichan, and Jenna Moynihan. Tickets for the Summer BCMFest are available now at Passim.org.

Passim's Summer BCMFest is tailored after the annual BCMFest, a gathering held each January to celebrate Greater Boston's richness of music, song and dance from Irish, Scottish, Cape Breton and other Celtic traditions. Like it's winter counterpart, Summer BCMFest showcases the vast range of sounds and styles found in Boston's Celtic music community.

The outdoor shows will begin at 2:00 PM with a performance by Boston based Celtic band Glenville. With backgrounds in Irish, Scottish, and even classical music genres Glenville brings together fresh arrangements of traditional tunes as well as new pieces written by the band. At 3:00 PM, Scottish Fish take over. The Celtic quintet's youthful enthusiasm, unique arrangements, and original compositions have entertained audiences throughout New England and beyond for almost a decade. These shows are free and will not require a ticket.

From there the party moves inside Club Passim with Copley Street taking the stage at 7:00 PM. Uilleann piper Joey Abarta and fiddler Nathan Gourley are two of America's great young trad musicians, who have been playing music together daily since 2013. Their music includes offbeat settings of well-known tunes and beautiful pieces that seem to languish in obscurity. Louise Bichan & Ethan Setiawan are up next. The pair explore fiddle traditions from Scotland to Appalachia, via Scandinavia and Canada. New compositions, informed by these traditions and by the wealth of inspiration their current home of Boston has to offer, blend together with age-old tunes. Jenna Moynihan will wrap up the festival. An award-winning graduate of the Berklee College of Music, Moynihan has performed with The Milk Carton Kids, Laura Cortese & The Dance Cards Darol Anger & The Furies, and as a soloist at Symphony Hall with the Boston Pops. The indoor performances will be a ticketed event.

Club Passim's Summer BCMFest will take place Sunday, July 3, 2022. Tickets for the indoor concerts are $25 ($23 for members) and are available online now at passim.org.

All guests at Club Passim must show proof of vaccination before every show. These policies are subject to change. For updates please visit passim.org.