Suffolk Theatre Department Presents PETER MALMÖ At Modern Theatre

The Suffolk University Theatre Department has announced their Spring 2025 Mainstage Production: Peter Malmö, a new adaptation of the Mexican novel "Pedro Páramo" by Juan Rulfo.

In search of his father and family legacy, Johnny journeys to the once thriving industrial town on a small, remote island only to find a landscape flooded with death, memory, snow, and ash. Through the echoes of memories from the island's residents – the dead and the living – Johnny embarks on a doomed path through the ruins of town and the man who laid waste to it: Peter Malmö.

Ford Hall Forum*: Talk back Saturday, April 12th with playwrights Raul Dorantes & Mark Litwicki.

Armando Rivera, moderator. 5:15pm-6pm. Modern Theatre.

* Admission to the Ford Hall Forum and admission to Peter Malmö require separate tickets. A ticket for the Ford Hall Forum does not include show admission.

TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW AT tinyurl.com/PeterMalmo

General Admission: $10 | Students $5 (with valid ID)

Modern Theatre, 525 Washington St., Boston, MA 02111

Peter Malmö is presented and produced by The Suffolk University Theatre Department. For box office–related inquiries, please contact boxoffice@suffolk.edu. Estimated run time is 100 mins. with one intermission.

