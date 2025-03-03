News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Suffolk Theatre Department Presents PETER MALMÖ At Modern Theatre

Ford Hall Forum will take place on Saturday, April 12th with playwrights Raul Dorantes & Mark Litwicki.

By: Mar. 03, 2025
Suffolk Theatre Department Presents PETER MALMÖ At Modern Theatre Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Suffolk University Theatre Department has announced their Spring 2025 Mainstage Production: Peter Malmö, a new adaptation of the Mexican novel "Pedro Páramo" by Juan Rulfo.

In search of his father and family legacy, Johnny journeys to the once thriving industrial town on a small, remote island only to find a landscape flooded with death, memory, snow, and ash. Through the echoes of memories from the island's residents – the dead and the living – Johnny embarks on a doomed path through the ruins of town and the man who laid waste to it: Peter Malmö.

Ford Hall Forum*: Talk back Saturday, April 12th with playwrights Raul Dorantes & Mark Litwicki.

Armando Rivera, moderator. 5:15pm-6pm. Modern Theatre.

* Admission to the Ford Hall Forum and admission to Peter Malmö require separate tickets. A ticket for the Ford Hall Forum does not include show admission. 

TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW AT tinyurl.com/PeterMalmo

General Admission: $10 | Students $5 (with valid ID)
Modern Theatre, 525 Washington St., Boston, MA 02111

Peter Malmö is presented and produced by The Suffolk University Theatre Department. For box office–related inquiries, please contact boxoffice@suffolk.edu. Estimated run time is 100 mins. with one intermission.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Videos