Spire Center Announces New Shows for Its Sunday Serenades Series

The Spire Center for Performing Arts announced several new shows for the Sunday Serenades series celebrating the rich sounds of jazz, swing, big band, classical crossover, and Broadway favorites.

Vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Suede will return to the Spire Center on November 2 and award-winning piano trio Merz Trio will perform on November 9. Boston-based a cappella group Ball in the House will play on November 16 and Mambo Big Band will pay homage to Latin music’s roots while pushing its boundaries forward on December 7.

Turning the calendar to 2026, Calyx Piano Trio performs on January 18. An afternoon of Duke Ellington will feature acclaimed musicians Alain Mallet and Edmar Colon on February 8. The Verona Quartet comes to the Spire on February 22 and Grammy award winning violinist, Melissa White of the Harlem Quartet, performs with pianist Miki Sawada for an afternoon of exquisite repertoire on April 19.

“We are excited for this new set of shows coming to the Spire for our Sunday Serenades Series, which showcase a diverse range of musical talent and styles,” said Robert Hollis, President of the Spire Center. “We created this series to give guests more opportunities to enjoy live music at the Spire without having to wait for a traditional evening show. We look forward to hosting so many wonderful artists and audiences for these music-filled Sunday afternoons. We are very grateful to Eastern Bank and the Live Music Society for supporting this series and helping to keep ticket prices affordable.”

ABOUT THE PERFORMERS

Suede tours nationally and internationally filling the best rooms – from Feinstein’s in San Francisco to Birdland in NYC to The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC and beyond. Her PBS "Live at Scullers Jazz Club" has currently aired on 54 stations nationally as a fundraiser to keep PBS thriving. The fall Sunday matinee will be with her New England trio of pianist Freddie Boyle, Marshall Wood on bass and Steve Langone on drums.

Merz Trio, winners of the Naumburg, Concert Artists Guild, Fischoff and Chesapeake Competitions, and recipients of a Salon di Virtuosi Career Grant, are passionately committed to reshaping the narrative of classical music through vibrantly dynamic programming and wide-ranging interdisciplinary collaboration. They have been lauded for their “stunning virtuosity... fresh and surprising interpretations” (Reading Eagle), and “perfection of intonation and ensemble” (Hudson Review).

With their extensive touring schedule, R&B/Soul/Pop a capella group Ball in the House has performed everywhere - from theaters to performing arts centers, fairs & festivals, to opening for some of the biggest acts in the world, such as The Beach Boys, The Jonas Brothers, and numerous others.

Grammy-winning percussionist Eguie Castrillo brings his infectious energy and dazzling command of the timbales to the stage in a concert that celebrates the rhythms of Latin jazz and mambo. Joining him is acclaimed saxophonist and composer Edmar Colón, whose artistry bridges tradition and innovation.

Formed in 2001, the Calyx Piano Trio takes its name from the botanical term meaning the sepals of a flower, often in multiples of three, that encase a flower bud. Catherine French, violin, Jennifer Lucht, cello, and Nina Ferrigno, piano, have earned Calyx the reputation of defying stereotypes with a repertoire that combines classical masterworks with original pieces by living composers.

From intimate duo to full jazz quintet, Berklee faculty Alain Mallet (piano) and Edmar Colón (saxophone) celebrate the genius of Duke Ellington in a concert that swings with style and sophistication. Alain Mallet has toured and recorded with some of the biggest names in Jazz and Pop including Phil Woods, Paul Simon, Paquito D’Rivera, Marc Johnson and Madeleine Peyroux. Edmar Colon has performed worldwide in major venues & jazz festivals.

Verona Quartet has firmly established itself amongst the most distinguished ensembles on the chamber music scene today. The Verona Quartet has appeared across four continents, captivating audiences at venues such as Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center (New York City), Kennedy Center, and has performed at festivals including La Jolla Summerfest, Chamber Music Northwest, Caramoor, the Texas Music Festival, Bravo! Vail, and more.

Grammy award winning violinist, Melissa White has enchanted audiences and critics around the world for her “warmly expressive and lyrical…glittering” playing (Chicago Classical Review) and for “making her violin sing elegantly” (Aspen Times). Pianist Miki Sawada, whose performance made The Boston Globe’s list “Best of the Arts 2021: The classical concerts that made me fall in love with live music again,” is known as a fearless musician who is taking classical music where others are not.

Other upcoming shows at the Spire Center as part of the Sunday Serenades series include The Greg Abate Quartet on September 7, Take3: Bach To Rock on September 14, Laszlo Gardony on October 5, Donna Byrne & The Marshall Wood Trio on October 12, and Michael Dutra on October 26.

Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, August 16 at 6:00 a.m at spirecenter.org.The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and at public lots near the venue.

ABOUT THE SPIRE CENTER FOR PERFORMING ARTS

The Greater Plymouth Performing Arts Center, Inc. (GPPAC) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2010, dedicated to performing arts and educational programs, supporting the vibrant arts community in the greater South Shore region. The organization founded The Spire Center for Performing Arts, a town-owned venue to serve as a mecca for the arts, dedicated to showcasing music, theatre and dance performances, and arts education appealing to all generations from across the Southeastern Massachusetts region. For more information, to order tickets online, or to learn more about The Spire, please visit www.spirecenter.org, call (508) 746-4488, or follow Spire Center for Performing Arts on Facebook.