Special Events Announced at The Garage

Berkshire Theatre Group presents Jen Durkin and The Business on September 13 at 8pm at the Music Garage, and Eitan Levine on September 19 at 7:30pm at the Comedy Garage. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at-the-door to Jen Durkin and The Business; and $5 to Eitan Levine.

The Garage is located in The Colonial Theatre lobby, and refreshments and snacks will be available at The Garage bar, for both events.

Jen Durkin and The Business

at The Garage

Friday, September 13 at 8pm

Tickets: $10 advance, $15 at-the-door

Jen Durkin is best known for fronting the well-known funk band, Deep Banana Blackout (DBB). After selling out clubs like Irving Plaza and Wetlands in NYC and the Gothic Theatre in Denver, DBB became a festival favorite and propelled Jen on stage with legends like Gregg Allman and Metallica.

Jen has also toured with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Bernie Worrell; Grateful Dead drummers Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann's band, Rhythm Devils; the Mickey Hart Band with George Porter Jr., and many others.

Jen's latest band, Jen Durkin and The Business, is keeping up the funk, packed with tradition and new inspiration, playing music festivals around the country. Jen was one of four featured artists in Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at The Colonial last November.

Eitan Levine

at The Garage

Thursday, September 19 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $5

Sponsored by: The Pittsfield Cooperative Bank

Eitan Levine is a New York-based writer and comedian. Through articles, videos, a documentary series and live broadcasts, his work has been seen by tens of millions across the globe. He has previously been staffed as a journalist, producer, and/or on-air talent at Elite Daily, Cheddar, Mashable and several other publications. He has also worked on creative projects with companies like Nike, Red Bull, JEEP, Audible, Tru TV and others. During his time at Cheddar, his series "Money Menu" and "Business of Going Viral" were the highest rated shows on the channel. His work has been covered by the New York Post, Daily Beast, Jerusalem Post, Algemeiner, BroBible, New York Magazine and other a few other news sources. Other credits include writing for the Emmy Award-winning sports segment "5 For Fischler."

Suggested early arrival for this event. It is general admission, first come, first served.

Must be ages 16+ to attend the Comedy Garage.

Tickets to Music Garage: Jen Durkin & The Business are $10 in advance and $15 at-the-door; Tickets to Comedy Garage: Eitan Levine are $5. To purchase tickets, contact the Colonial Ticket Office at 111 South Street, Pittsfield by calling 413-997-4444, or online at www.berkshiretheatregroup.org. Ticket Offices are open Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm, Sundays 10am-2pm or on any performance day from 10am until curtain.





