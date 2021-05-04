SpeakEasy to Present Benefit Production of Jason Robert Brown's Classic Song Cycle SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

SpeakEasy Stage Company will proudly stream a benefit production of Jason Robert Brown's classic musical, SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD, a moving collection of powerful songs about life, love, and the choices that define us.

Directed by SpeakEasy Producing Artistic Director Paul Daigneault, music directed by José Delgado, and featuring nine of Boston's most exciting musical theatre performers, this exquisitely crafted song cycle weaves characters and history together for a timeless look at the importance of self-discovery.

The production was performed live and recorded in the Calderwood Pavilion without an audience, but with all the necessary permissions and safety precautions for the cast and crew.

Hailed as "one of Broadway's smartest and most sophisticated songwriters since Stephen Sondheim" (Philadelphia Inquirer), Jason Robert Brown is the ultimate multi-hyphenate - an equally skilled composer, lyricist, conductor, arranger, orchestrator, director, and performer. He is best known for his dazzling scores to some of the most renowned musicals of our time, including The Last Five Years; Honeymoon in Vegas; 13; Parade (for which he won the 1999 Tony Award for Best Score); and The Bridges of Madison County (for which he won the 2014 Tony Awards for Score and Orchestration).

SpeakEasy Stage Producing Artistic Director Paul Daigneault will direct this benefit production of SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD. Winner of three Elliot Norton Awards including the 2014 Norton Prize for Sustained Excellence, Mr. Daigneault has directed dozens of Boston premieres, including the company's recent productions of Admissions, The Scottsboro Boys, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Allegiance, and Fun Home. He also directed the company's previous production of SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD, a concert version that took place in November 2000.

Award-winning music director, accompanist, and vocalist José Delgado will music direct. An Associate Professor of Theater at the Boston Conservatory at Berklee, Mr. Delgado has performed, recorded, accompanied for and/or co-taught master classes with several musical luminaries, including Jason Robert Brown. Mr. Delgado was also a performer in the 2000 SpeakEasy Stage production of SONGS.

The 2021 cast features Rashed Al Nuaimi, Laura Marie Duncan, Jennifer Ellis, Dwayne P. Mitchell, Davron S. Monroe, Mikayla Myers, Rebekah Rae Robles, Alexander Tan, and Victor Carrillo Tracey.

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD will stream from May 26-June 8. Ticket prices are $30 with all proceeds going to benefit SpeakEasy Stage Company.

In addition, SpeakEasy Stage will host a special opening night screening on May 26 for show sponsors at the drive-in theatre space at Kowloon Restaurant, Route 1 in Saugus, MA.

For tickets or more information, the public is invited to visit www.SpeakEasyStage.com.