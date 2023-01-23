Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

South Asian Showdown Competition Returns to the Strand Theatre in March

The event is set for Saturday, March 18th, 2023.

Jan. 23, 2023  
The 14th annual South Asian Showdown Competition will take place on Saturday, March 18th, 2023 at the world renowned Strand Theatre. South Asian Showdown will host 12 of the best Bollywood/Fusion teams from North America who will compete to be crowned the South Asian Showdown Champions! The last 13 years of the show have been very successful with strong support from sponsors and has sold out with an attendance of 1,400 people!

Bollywood is a style of dance the incorporates dance moves/styles set to a storyline. Fusion is incorporating any dance style that helps to support the storyline. Together, these 2 styles create an explosive array of expression on stage that will have the audience dancing in their seats!

This show will be advertised nationally via television, newspaper, radio, in stores and the internet making it the largest south asian promoted event in the northeast!




