Silkroad Ensemble Presents Tour Of PHOENIX RISING With Rhiannon Giddens

Silkroad presents a multi-city tour of Phoenix Rising in July 2022 throughout the United States East coast, marking the ensemble's debut tour with Grammy Award-winning musician and vocalist Rhiannon Giddens since her appointment as Artistic Director in July 2020.



A musical rebirth and celebration, Phoenix Rising takes a cross-section of Silkroad's award-winning compositions and arrangements and re-imagines them for today. Keeping an eye on the past, members of the Silkroad Ensemble and Giddens have also collaborated on new works that coalesce her unique worldview with the Ensemble's collective experience during the pandemic. As such, Phoenix Rising unveils three major new commissions by Silkroad artists Sandeep Das, Maeve Gilchrist, and Kaoru Watanabe. The program also includes new arrangements by Rhiannon Giddens, Colin Jacobsen, Edward Pérez, and Mazz Swift.



Giddens and 13 Silkroad artists will visit venues in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Virginia. A listing of dates for the upcoming tour follows, including links to each presenter's website for more information and ticket options.



Phoenix Rising: Silkroad Ensemble with Rhiannon Giddens



July 16 @ Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts in Katonah, NY



July 19 @ Hopkins Center for the Arts in Hanover, NH



July 22 @ Newport Folk Festival in Newport, RI (sold out)



July 23 @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, NJ



July 24 @ Wolf Trap in Vienna, VA



July 27 @ Music Worcester at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA



July 28 @ Tanglewood in Lenox, MA (sold out)



July 30 @ The Skaneateles Festival in Skaneateles, NY

About Silkroad

Yo-Yo Ma conceived Silkroad in 1998, recognizing the historical Silk Road as a model for cultural collaboration-for the exchange of ideas, tradition, and innovation across borders. In a groundbreaking experiment, he brought together musicians from the lands of the Silk Road to co-create a musical language founded in difference, thus creating the foundation of Silkroad: both a touring ensemble comprised of world-class musicians from all over the globe and a social impact organization working to make a positive impact across borders through the arts.



Today, under the leadership of Artistic Director Rhiannon Giddens, Silkroad leads social impact initiatives and educational programming alongside the creation of new music by the Grammy Award-winning Silkroad Ensemble.



To learn more, please visit silkroad.org and @silkroadproject on social media.



About Rhiannon Giddens

Grammy Award-winning musician and vocalist Rhiannon Giddens has pursued a lifelong quest to shine light on under-recognized voices, genres, and musical traditions. A MacArthur "Genius Grant" recipient, Giddens co-founded the Grammy Award-winning Carolina Chocolate Drops, and she has been nominated for six additional Grammys for her work as a soloist and collaborator. As a performer, composer, and cross-cultural connector, she has helped to change the understanding of both American and world music. Giddens has performed with the Silkroad Ensemble numerous times, but her appearances with them this season will be her first since succeeding Yo-Yo Ma as Artistic Director. Along with Silkroad's artists, Giddens has shaped a program that will serve to connect the ever-evolving organization and its Ensemble.