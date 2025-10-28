SPACEBRIDGE Comes to ArtsEmerson in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ArtsEmerson will present the Boston premiere of SpaceBridge, running at the Emerson Paramount Center's Robert J. Orchard Stage from November 21 through November 23, 2025, for four performances. This dynamic new work brings together the voices and creative energy of ten Russian‑refugee children-who fled to the U.S. due to their families' anti-war stance and currently reside in NYC shelters- and their ten American peers to create a performance anchored in friendship, resistance, and the power of imaginative connection.

In SpaceBridge, audiences will witness a vibrant, multimedia stage piece co‑devised by Irina Kruzhilina and the young cast, in which movement, story‑telling, visual design and real voices cross literal and metaphorical borders.

“SpaceBridge is not political theater—it is a world reimagined by children,” says director Irina Kruzhilina. “With unguarded honesty and boundless imagination, they cut through the noise of division and create a new world—one where empathy, creativity, and intercultural dialogue build bridges instead of walls.”