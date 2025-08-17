SOUL, BLUES & GROOVES With Mwalim Returns To The Sandbar Lounge

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fans of soul, blues, jazz, and funk will want to mark their calendars as Mwalim, the award-winning singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, brings SOUL, BLUES & GROOVES back to the Sandbar Lounge (150 Warren Ave, Plymouth) on Thursday, September 18, 2025 at 7pm.

Touring in support of his critically acclaimed album, Thunderchild, Mwalim has been praised for his powerful storytelling, genre-bending artistry, and captivating live performances. With a sound that moves fluidly from deep blues to smooth soul and groove-driven jazz, his concerts offer something for every music lover.

This show is a return engagement by popular demand, following his previous Sandbar Lounge performance, which drew enthusiastic feedback from audience members, hotel guests, and staff. Audiences can expect another evening filled with rich vocals, masterful musicianship, and grooves that linger long after the final note.

For lovers of live soul, blues, and groove-driven music, SOUL, BLUES & GROOVES with Mwalim promises an unforgettable night of artistry and sound.